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Hello and happy Monday! This is Lizzie from Chalkbeat New York.
Last school year, 63% of the roughly 65,000 students who lived in homeless shelters were marked chronically absent, or missed at least 1 in 10 school days. These students routinely face long commutes and transportation delays, pushing them further behind academically.
As attendance and outcomes lag for NYC’s homeless students, advocates renew push for increased state funding and city agency coordination.
Local News
NYC’s homeless students struggle to get to school. Advocates want more funding, coordination.
Advocates want more funding from the state and better coordination from city agencies to ensure NYC’s homeless students don’t fall behind.
Around Chalkbeat
This program teaches Chicago teens about the risks of gun ownership. It’s changing some minds.
The teens participated in a paid spring break program led by nonprofit Project Unloaded, which helps students spread awareness about the dangers of having a gun.
Meet the Philly kids fighting to keep their schools from closing
As the school board considers closing 18 schools, Philly students are organizing to stop the plan. They are questioning how officials make decisions about education in the city.
Why the Classic Learning Test, which embraces Aristotle but spurns calculators, has caught Indiana’s eye
Supporters of the Classic Learning Test say it’s a worthy alternative to the SAT and ACT. But skeptics question its value for measuring college readiness and school performance.
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