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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
Just days before the school year started, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a ban on one-to-one device use for students in second grade and below. The policy threatened to disrupt a large tutoring program that relies on videoconferencing to help students struggling with reading. Last week, after inquiries from Chalkbeat, city officials granted an exception. Read more in today’s top story.
Also, in case you missed it, state officials are considering a request to allow New York City students to take state exams with paper and pencil just months after the state completed a yearslong transition to digital tests.
Finally, Gov. Kathy Hochul has officially opted in to the GOP-backed federal scholarship tax credit, arguing it could generate funding for public school students. Teachers union officials swiftly blasted the decision.
And be sure to join us this Thursday (6-7 p.m.) at the Brooklyn Public Library (Central Branch) for a free event (in person or online) on how to vet a New York City public school like a reporter. RSVP here.
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Mamdani’s school device ban has its first exception: virtual tutoring
After yearslong transition to digital tests, state officials weigh return to paper exams for NYC
Hochul opts New York into federal school choice tax credit despite teachers union opposition
Around Chalkbeat
How to talk to students when the president talks about your city getting bombed
Colorado rejected 38 homeschool enrichment programs. Now officials will weigh stricter permanent rules.
What We’re Reading
Mamdani’s School Plan Is Still MIA, New York Magazine