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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.

Just days before the school year started, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a ban on one-to-one device use for students in second grade and below. The policy threatened to disrupt a large tutoring program that relies on videoconferencing to help students struggling with reading. Last week, after inquiries from Chalkbeat, city officials granted an exception. Read more in today’s top story.

Also, in case you missed it, state officials are considering a request to allow New York City students to take state exams with paper and pencil just months after the state completed a yearslong transition to digital tests.

Finally, Gov. Kathy Hochul has officially opted in to the GOP-backed federal scholarship tax credit, arguing it could generate funding for public school students. Teachers union officials swiftly blasted the decision.

And be sure to join us this Thursday (6-7 p.m.) at the Brooklyn Public Library (Central Branch) for a free event (in person or online) on how to vet a New York City public school like a reporter. RSVP here.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Mamdani’s school device ban has its first exception: virtual tutoring

Mamdani’s school device ban has its first exception: virtual tutoring

NYC will allow CUNY Reading Fellows to continue virtual tutoring for K-2 students, granting the first exemption to Mayor Zohran Mamdani's classroom device ban.
After yearslong transition to digital tests, state officials weigh return to paper exams for NYC

After yearslong transition to digital tests, state officials weigh return to paper exams for NYC

New York state education officials are reviewing a request to let NYC schools use paper tests in grades 3-8, months after the state completed its yearslong shift to digital exams.
Hochul opts New York into federal school choice tax credit despite teachers union opposition

Hochul opts New York into federal school choice tax credit despite teachers union opposition

Gov. Kathy Hochul is only the second Democratic governor to voluntarily opt into the federal tax-credit scholarship program. New York teachers unions vehemently opposed the move.

Around Chalkbeat

How to talk to students when the president talks about your city getting bombed

How to talk to students when the president talks about your city getting bombed

The White House says the remarks were taken out of context. School officials say that’s little comfort to some students already fearful due to immigration enforcement.
Colorado rejected 38 homeschool enrichment programs. Now officials will weigh stricter permanent rules.

Colorado rejected 38 homeschool enrichment programs. Now officials will weigh stricter permanent rules.

After years of lax oversight that allowed public dollars to pay for ski lessons and martial arts classes, state education officials have proposed stricter rules.

What We’re Reading

Mamdani’s School Plan Is Still MIA, New York Magazine

Embattled NYC Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels skips ‘State of Our Schools’ speech, New York Post

New York City Already Has Integrated Schools. The Mayor Should Visit Them, The 74 (opinion)

Holy civics! NYC schools' own comic books in the spotlight at Comic Con, Gothamist

Here’s What Students Learn at The Bronx School of Hip-Hop, The Root

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