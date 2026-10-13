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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.

Just days before the school year started, Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a ban on one-to-one device use for students in second grade and below. The policy threatened to disrupt a large tutoring program that relies on videoconferencing to help students struggling with reading. Last week, after inquiries from Chalkbeat, city officials granted an exception. Read more in today’s top story.

Also, in case you missed it, state officials are considering a request to allow New York City students to take state exams with paper and pencil just months after the state completed a yearslong transition to digital tests.

Finally, Gov. Kathy Hochul has officially opted in to the GOP-backed federal scholarship tax credit, arguing it could generate funding for public school students. Teachers union officials swiftly blasted the decision.