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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
After months of negotiations, the fine print is finally out on New York’s long-expected move to delay New York City’s deadline to comply with the state’s class size law. Mayor Zohran Mamdani will get two extra years to get the city to 100% compliance, allowing him to spread out the expenses and claim hundreds of millions of dollars in savings this year. Now, instead of getting 80% of classrooms citywide under the caps by September, the city will only need to hit 70%. There was also one unexpected feature of the deal: a pay bump for some educators in schools that received exemptions from the class size law. Read more in today’s top story.
We also have the latest for you in the fast-growing backlash to screen time in schools. New York’s state teachers union passed a resolution urging school districts to ban screen time for students in prekindergarten to second grade, including for online assessments. The union’s stance is the latest sign of how quickly public opinion has soured on screen use in schools, particularly for the youngest kids. Read more here.
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Local News
New York teachers union calls for aggressive limits on AI and screens for youngest students
The state teachers union approved a resolution calling for no individual screen use through second grade, limits on AI chatbots, and paper testing options as schools rethink education technology.
NY lawmakers to give Mamdani 2-year extension to comply with NYC class size mandate
A deal in Albany would delay NYC’s class size mandate until 2029-30, while a separate agreement could provide extra pay for teachers in oversized classes.
Around Chalkbeat
Philly’s dropout rate is declining. Here’s how the district is keeping kids in class.
Philadelphia’s dropout rate was once the highest in Pennsylvania. Now it’s falling sharply. The district is emphasizing outreach to students and families.
Illinois lawmakers pass cellphone ban in classrooms. Here’s when it goes into effect.
Illinois would join more than half of U.S. states in restricting cellphone usage in classrooms. School districts are required to create their device policy over the next year.
What We’re Reading
NY cellphone ban takeaways: Students paid more attention, bullying declined: survey, New York Daily News