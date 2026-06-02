After months of negotiations, the fine print is finally out on New York’s long-expected move to delay New York City’s deadline to comply with the state’s class size law. Mayor Zohran Mamdani will get two extra years to get the city to 100% compliance, allowing him to spread out the expenses and claim hundreds of millions of dollars in savings this year. Now, instead of getting 80% of classrooms citywide under the caps by September, the city will only need to hit 70%. There was also one unexpected feature of the deal: a pay bump for some educators in schools that received exemptions from the class size law. Read more in today’s top story.