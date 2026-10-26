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Good morning! Alex here with Chalkbeat New York.

When Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced new AI restrictions, he said more than 38 products used in schools had AI features that violated the new rules.

Chalkbeat obtained the list, which includes widely used reading and math curriculums — and even a chatbot the Education Department developed itself.

But several companies said their products were mistakenly included on the list, insisting they don’t use the kind of generative AI prohibited under the city’s policy.

Read more in today’s top story.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

NYC’s AI ban confusion: what’s allowed and what’s banned in city schools

NYC’s AI ban confusion: what’s allowed and what’s banned in city schools

Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced restrictions on AI in NYC schools. Here's which education technology products were flagged and why some companies are pushing back.

Around Chalkbeat

This consulting firm is advising Memphis state takeover leaders. Here’s what we know so far.

This consulting firm is advising Memphis state takeover leaders. Here’s what we know so far.

Florida-based company MGT previously advised the state takeover of Houston schools, which Tennessee leaders want to use as a model for Memphis-Shelby County Schools.
Getting lots of campaign material for Chicago’s school board election? We fact-checked some of it.

Getting lots of campaign material for Chicago’s school board election? We fact-checked some of it.

Chalkbeat asked readers to share the campaign material they’ve been getting. Several claims need added context or correction.

What We’re Reading

How one school used debate — and a new curriculum — to boost math scores, NY1

NYC schools investigators had secret ammo stash with nearly 6,000 live rounds, distributed bullets in brown folders: lawsuit, New York Post

NYC Schools Chancellor Samuels meets with ‘fire-alarm’ Bowman for damage control after grilling, New York Post

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