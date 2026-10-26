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Good morning! Alex here with Chalkbeat New York.
When Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced new AI restrictions, he said more than 38 products used in schools had AI features that violated the new rules.
Chalkbeat obtained the list, which includes widely used reading and math curriculums — and even a chatbot the Education Department developed itself.
But several companies said their products were mistakenly included on the list, insisting they don’t use the kind of generative AI prohibited under the city’s policy.
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Local News
NYC’s AI ban confusion: what’s allowed and what’s banned in city schools
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