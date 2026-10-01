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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.

Last spring, we wrote about the fallout from a major reshuffling of the city’s afterschool contracts. At some schools, parents and educators felt blindsided and furious that longstanding providers were replaced by new organizations, sometimes against the principal’s wishes. Some predicted the new providers wouldn’t be able to get up and running in time. Four months later, as today’s top story details, some of those fears have come to bear. In several Manhattan schools, the situations with the new provider grew so bad that the organization withdrew.

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Local News

Parents predicted problems after NYC overhauled after-school contracts. They were right.

Parents predicted problems after NYC overhauled after-school contracts. They were right.

A NYC after-school contract overhaul led to severe staffing shortages, leaving parents exasperated and forcing some schools to switch back to old providers.

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What We’re Reading

U.S. News Shuffled Its N.Y. High School Rankings. An Uproar Ensued., New York Times

6 guns recovered inside NYC public schools since the start of the school year, Bronx 12 News

Nas and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Discuss Hip-Hop’s Future With Opening of Bronx School of Hip-Hop, XXL

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