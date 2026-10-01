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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
Last spring, we wrote about the fallout from a major reshuffling of the city’s afterschool contracts. At some schools, parents and educators felt blindsided and furious that longstanding providers were replaced by new organizations, sometimes against the principal’s wishes. Some predicted the new providers wouldn’t be able to get up and running in time. Four months later, as today’s top story details, some of those fears have come to bear. In several Manhattan schools, the situations with the new provider grew so bad that the organization withdrew.
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Parents predicted problems after NYC overhauled after-school contracts. They were right.
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What We’re Reading
U.S. News Shuffled Its N.Y. High School Rankings. An Uproar Ensued., New York Times