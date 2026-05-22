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Good morning, Mike here with a very full Chalkbeat New York roundup.

In our top story today, we spoke to parents and providers who are very unhappy with the results of a big contract shakeup in the city’s sprawling free afterschool system. Re-bidding the contract for the first time in years allowed a big expansion and sorely-needed raises — but also edged out some long-standing program providers who had the support of their principals and school communities. We have more on what happened and why some providers are hoping the city might reconsider some contract awards.

Also today, Mayor Zohran Mamdani made the first major K-12 classroom teaching announcement of his mayoralty: expanding the NYC Reads curriculum mandate launched by his predecessor, Eric Adams. The biggest new development is that, for the first time, elementary school math teachers in some districts will be required to use city-approved curriculum.

One selection that’s likely to raise eyebrows? Harlem’s District 5 is adopting a curriculum by i-Ready, a company whose widely-used education technology platform has been sparking fierce backlash across the country. Read more about the changes to math and literacy instruction in our story from today.