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Good morning, Mike here with a very full Chalkbeat New York roundup.
In our top story today, we spoke to parents and providers who are very unhappy with the results of a big contract shakeup in the city’s sprawling free afterschool system. Re-bidding the contract for the first time in years allowed a big expansion and sorely-needed raises — but also edged out some long-standing program providers who had the support of their principals and school communities. We have more on what happened and why some providers are hoping the city might reconsider some contract awards.
Also today, Mayor Zohran Mamdani made the first major K-12 classroom teaching announcement of his mayoralty: expanding the NYC Reads curriculum mandate launched by his predecessor, Eric Adams. The biggest new development is that, for the first time, elementary school math teachers in some districts will be required to use city-approved curriculum.
One selection that’s likely to raise eyebrows? Harlem’s District 5 is adopting a curriculum by i-Ready, a company whose widely-used education technology platform has been sparking fierce backlash across the country. Read more about the changes to math and literacy instruction in our story from today.
Let us know what you think of the curriculum mandate expansion at [email protected]. And a heads-up that Chalkbeat will be closed on Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day. See you in your inbox Tuesday.
Local News
Mamdani launches NYC elementary school math curriculum overhaul, following in Adams’ footsteps
New York City will require elementary schools in four districts to adopt city-approved math curriculums this fall, expanding a major instruction overhaul begun under Eric Adams.
NYC after-school contract shakeup sparks fury after beloved, long-term providers are ousted
New York City’s after-school contract shakeup added seats, but also ousted beloved providers like Manhattan Youth from some of its schools, sparking outrage from parents and principals.
Around Chalkbeat
Tom Kane has tracked years of U.S. test scores. Here’s what he’s learned — and still can’t explain.
Harvard researcher Tom Kane’s latest test score database shows some math progress, stalled reading scores, and big unanswered questions about U.S. learning loss.
Teens are sleeping less than ever. Experts say schools can help by pushing back start times.
New research shows teens are getting less sleep than in decades past. Experts say later school start times could improve their health, attendance, and academic performance.
Newark Public Schools’ enrollment falls slightly for the first time since 2019
Newark Public Schools is seeing enrollment dip after years of student growth.
What We’re Reading
Are NYC schools going too far with AI usage?, Fox 5 New York
NYC private school teachers make up to $17,000 less than parents pay in tuition — per pupil, New York Post
NYC private school bids $20M on bankrupt peer’s home, Bloomberg (Paywall)
Thumbnail image courtesy of Alexandra Cardasis.