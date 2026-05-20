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Good morning! Alex here.
To boost enrollment in the city’s free preschool programs, Mayor Zohran Mamdani launched a media blitz. He argued his predecessor, Eric Adams, hadn’t done enough to get the word out. But despite the push, the number of students who received offers to the city’s public preschool programs remains virtually unchanged.
Still, the mayor said more families are getting offers to programs close to home and the city plans to keep expanding seats for 3 year olds. Read more in today’s top story.
Local News
NYC preschool offers flat despite Mamdani push to expand enrollment
About 100,000 NYC families received preschool offers this year, nearly unchanged from last year despite a major enrollment push from Zohran Mamdani.
Around Chalkbeat
Millions of students use i-Ready. But many parents view it as a villain in the ed tech fight.
As backlash against technology in the classroom grows, i-Ready software has become a flashpoint in debates over screen time, personalized learning, academic progress, and data privacy.
What happened when Los Angeles parents got better school choice information?
Letters with student-growth data helped families select more effective high schools — but only when the information spread through school communities.
57 Philadelphia schools will go remote Wednesday due to heat
Around one-quarter of Philadelphia’s schools will go remote on Wednesday due to high temperatures. Many schools in the city do not have air conditioning.
What We’re Reading
Another vacant NYC preschool finally set to open after years-long delay in ‘huge win,’ New York Post
Hochul's School-Choice Choice, Vital City
Hochul’s schools sellout subverts public education, Daily News (opinion)
As sexual misconduct cases spike in NYC schools, an investigator wants more social media boundaries, CBS
Thumbnail image by Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.