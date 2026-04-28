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Hello! This is Lizzie with the latest from Chalkbeat NYC.
NYC’s Department of Education quietly launched the NYC Reads Curriculum Finder, a new tool that lets the families, after-school providers, and the public see what students are learning in English language arts classes.
Part of a broader push to ensure students are building on their literacy skills outside of school, officials hope it will help sync after-school programming and at-home learning with classroom curriculums. But the tool is still in an “improvement phase,” and many schools don’t yet have their curriculum information on the site.
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Local News
What is your child learning at school? NYC launches new tool to track literacy lessons
NYC’s new curriculum finder tool reveals what students are learning in language arts classes by school and grade level. Officials say it is a work in progress.
Around Chalkbeat
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Changes to TRIO’s Talent Search program could hurt students from low-income backgrounds, a group of U.S. senators has told Education Secretary Linda McMahon.
Colorado’s higher education funding formula rewrite takes another shot at putting a focus on students
Colorado’s current formula prioritizes funding stability, according to some higher ed leaders. Writers of the new proposed formula hope changes will prioritize school performance.
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