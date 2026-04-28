NYC’s Department of Education quietly launched the NYC Reads Curriculum Finder, a new tool that lets the families, after-school providers, and the public see what students are learning in English language arts classes.

Part of a broader push to ensure students are building on their literacy skills outside of school, officials hope it will help sync after-school programming and at-home learning with classroom curriculums. But the tool is still in an “improvement phase,” and many schools don’t yet have their curriculum information on the site.