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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
Education Department officials are delaying plans to release final guidance on artificial intelligence in schools after widespread pushback from families, educators, and local politicians.
Officials said they plan to share new guidance before next school year and signaled that they are considering stricter limits on AI use, especially for young students. Read more in today’s top story.
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Local News
NYC delays school AI guidance after backlash
New York City education officials postponed final AI guidance for schools following public backlash, political pressure, and nearly 6,500 comments on a draft policy.
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What We’re Reading
N.Y. doesn’t need this voucher scheme, Daily News (Opinion)
Fort Hamilton High School marching band performs at Knicks championship parade, Brooklyn Daily Eagle
The Drop-off in Dropouts, New York Times