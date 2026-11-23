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Good morning, Mike here from Chalkbeat New York.
After New York students’ reading scores took a nosedive on state exams last year — NYC third graders, for example, dropped by 14 points compared to the year before — testing experts raised questions about whether something went wrong with the tests. State officials promised a review — and they announced on Friday that they found no errors in the testing process. That deepens the mystery of what caused the downturn, which erased the reading gains that city officials attributed to the introduction of new literacy curriculum. Today’s top story has more on the state’s findings, and why some experts are still dubious.
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Local News
New York investigation finds no errors behind steep swings in grades 3-5 reading scores
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