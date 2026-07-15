Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.
I spent an afternoon last week following students, teachers, parents, and advocates as they canvassed Corktown voters to garner support for Proposal S.
The measure on the Aug. 4 primary ballot would authorize an operating millage — a tax levy on businesses and rental property owners — for the Detroit Public Schools Community District.
Chalkbeat has made a concerted effort this year to explain the nuts and bolts of the millage proposal and its complex history to our readers. DPSCD even hired a public affairs firm for $1.4 million to educate the public about it. So, I was interested to see how DPSCD students are explaining it to voters. Read the full story to find out.
Also in the headlines, Micah Walker reports the DPSCD board approved a new two-year contract for teachers Tuesday that increases their salaries, includes new language on AI use, and gives more money for teachers to participate in professional development.
As always, you can reach us with questions, tips, and story ideas at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Detroit students canvass to ask voters to support Proposal S
The advocates, teachers, and students volunteering to canvass must explain Proposal S will not create a new tax. They also want voters to know what’s at stake if it fails.
DPSCD board approves new teacher contract that includes pay raises, AI policy
The Detroit Public Schools Community District board gave final approval to a two-year contract with members of the Detroit Federation of Teachers, which includes teachers and other education staff in the district.
Around Chalkbeat
Anthropic unveils Claude for Teachers, joining OpenAI and Google in race to dominate classroom AI
Anthropic launched Claude for Teachers, joining Google, OpenAI, and Khan Academy as tech companies compete to become the go-to classroom AI for educators.
Parental rights and student gender transitions will be civil rights priorities: top DOJ official
The Trump administration has used student privacy laws to go after schools’ gender transition policies. Now the Justice Department will be playing a larger role in enforcement.
This Memphis charter school cut chronic absenteeism to only 3 students. Here’s how.
Over half of the students at Compass Berclair were chronically absent in 2022. Last year, only three students hit that mark.
NYC expands high-demand special education programs into preschool for the first time
New York City will add 250 preschool seats in popular special education programs as part of a $67.5 million plan aimed at serving more children with disabilities.
CTU endorses 15 school board candidates, throwing weight behind incumbents, mayoral picks
The politically powerful Chicago Teachers Union announced its slate of endorsements for the city’s first fully elected school board Monday. It’s unclear how much their endorsement matters: the union has less campaign cash than other entities, but its tens of thousands of members can help get out the vote.
What We’re Reading
Michigan adds statewide AI guidance for K-12 schools, Michigan Public
We'll all be doomed if children stop reading, Detroit Free Press (Paywall, Opinion)