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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

I spent an afternoon last week following students, teachers, parents, and advocates as they canvassed Corktown voters to garner support for Proposal S.

The measure on the Aug. 4 primary ballot would authorize an operating millage — a tax levy on businesses and rental property owners — for the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Chalkbeat has made a concerted effort this year to explain the nuts and bolts of the millage proposal and its complex history to our readers. DPSCD even hired a public affairs firm for $1.4 million to educate the public about it. So, I was interested to see how DPSCD students are explaining it to voters. Read the full story to find out.

Also in the headlines, Micah Walker reports the DPSCD board approved a new two-year contract for teachers Tuesday that increases their salaries, includes new language on AI use, and gives more money for teachers to participate in professional development.