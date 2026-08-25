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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
For many school districts across the country — including Philadelphia, Chicago, and Detroit — students are already back in class. But New York City’s public schools don’t start until until Sept. 10, unusually late even for the city. Our top story this morning explains why and digs into the childcare scramble it’s creating for some families.
A new school year needs strong local reporting. Help Chalkbeat’s reporters keep asking the questions that matter.
Local News
NYC schools start Sept. 10, leaving parents scrambling for childcare
New York City is the nation’s only major district waiting until Sept. 10 to start school, forcing parents to fill a long and often expensive gap in childcare.
Around Chalkbeat
Philadelphia kicks off a new school year as students, educators brace for looming school closures
The district plans to close 17 schools over the next decade. Nine schools will close at the end of this school year.
First day of school comes with excitement, bittersweet feelings
Monday was the first day of school in the Detroit Public Schools Community District and many other school districts across Michigan.
Chicago’s first day of school brings excitement and concerns about possible budget cuts
Carter, a sixth grader at Robert A. Black Magnet Elementary School on the South Side, is excited for the new year. So is his mom — but she’s also concerned about whether the school and their teachers will have everything they need.
What We’re Reading
Hunter College facing massive $14M deficit, CUNY officials say during secret ‘retreat,’ New York Post