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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.

For many school districts across the country — including Philadelphia, Chicago, and Detroit — students are already back in class. But New York City’s public schools don’t start until until Sept. 10, unusually late even for the city. Our top story this morning explains why and digs into the childcare scramble it’s creating for some families.

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Local News

NYC schools start Sept. 10, leaving parents scrambling for childcare

NYC schools start Sept. 10, leaving parents scrambling for childcare

New York City is the nation’s only major district waiting until Sept. 10 to start school, forcing parents to fill a long and often expensive gap in childcare.

Around Chalkbeat

Philadelphia kicks off a new school year as students, educators brace for looming school closures

Philadelphia kicks off a new school year as students, educators brace for looming school closures

The district plans to close 17 schools over the next decade. Nine schools will close at the end of this school year.

First day of school comes with excitement, bittersweet feelings

First day of school comes with excitement, bittersweet feelings

Monday was the first day of school in the Detroit Public Schools Community District and many other school districts across Michigan.

Chicago’s first day of school brings excitement and concerns about possible budget cuts

Chicago’s first day of school brings excitement and concerns about possible budget cuts

Carter, a sixth grader at Robert A. Black Magnet Elementary School on the South Side, is excited for the new year. So is his mom — but she’s also concerned about whether the school and their teachers will have everything they need.

What We’re Reading

Mayor Mamdani tamps down talk of battle with Menin, UFT over paraprofessional pay boost, Daily News

Hunter College facing massive $14M deficit, CUNY officials say during secret ‘retreat,’ New York Post

College Applications Are Changing Again, Thanks to A.I. and Politics, New York Times

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