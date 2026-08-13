Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning! This is Reema Amin from Chalkbeat Chicago. I spent the first half of the week getting to know school board candidates in districts 6a and 6b. If you know any of them well, reach out and spill the tea!
But I took a break from that yesterday to tap into the news. Earlier this week, CPS told families and educators that, despite the board’s divided vote to rescind layoffs issued this summer, the district still can’t reinstate every position. That’s because the amount of extra state money that the board has inked into the budget isn’t enough to bring back everyone who got pink slips in July.
That means kids will probably see lots of familiar staffers at school, but others will be missing. And for staff and school leaders, the last couple of weeks have meant confusion and uncertainty.
Have thoughts or feedback? Reply to this email. See you tomorrow!
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
The Chicago Board of Education voted to reverse layoffs, but CPS says not all positions can be restored
The board approved a budget that assumes it will get more state money, but that wouldn’t be enough to rehire all staffers who got pink slips.
Around Chalkbeat
Q&A: The case against blanket screen-time limits in schools
Hasty adoption helped fuel the backlash against classroom technology, Culatta says. Now schools face the challenge of separating useful tools from ineffective ones.
Memphis 2026 school board election: live updates
The Memphis-Shelby County school board members elected Thursday could hold significantly less power under a pending state takeover of MSCS.
New York reading scores plunge on state tests while math proficiency edges up
Preliminary New York state test results show reading proficiency fell 5 points while math improved. The dramatic declines in reading raised eyebrows among experts.
What We’re Reading
SEIU puts $1.1 million into school board race effort as feud with CTU escalates, Chicago Tribune (Paywall)