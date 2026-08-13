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Good morning! This is Reema Amin from Chalkbeat Chicago. I spent the first half of the week getting to know school board candidates in districts 6a and 6b. If you know any of them well, reach out and spill the tea!

But I took a break from that yesterday to tap into the news. Earlier this week, CPS told families and educators that, despite the board’s divided vote to rescind layoffs issued this summer, the district still can’t reinstate every position. That’s because the amount of extra state money that the board has inked into the budget isn’t enough to bring back everyone who got pink slips in July.

That means kids will probably see lots of familiar staffers at school, but others will be missing. And for staff and school leaders, the last couple of weeks have meant confusion and uncertainty.