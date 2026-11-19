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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Colorado voters passed a ballot initiative this month aimed at barring transgender athletes from school sports teams aligned with their gender identity. But how schools would implement it was unclear. The Colorado Department of Education has now put out guidance, senior reporter Ann Schimke reports.

We’ve also got a story about a specialized Colorado school that is under investigation by the state education department. In the face of that scrutiny, former staff members allege the school has overcorrected.