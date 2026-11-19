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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Colorado voters passed a ballot initiative this month aimed at barring transgender athletes from school sports teams aligned with their gender identity. But how schools would implement it was unclear. The Colorado Department of Education has now put out guidance, senior reporter Ann Schimke reports.
We’ve also got a story about a specialized Colorado school that is under investigation by the state education department. In the face of that scrutiny, former staff members allege the school has overcorrected.
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Local News
Schools don’t have to check student gender to comply with transgender athlete ballot issue, Colorado officials say
Specialized school being investigated for restraint has overcorrected, former staff members allege
New state dashboard reveals Colorado young people need more help connecting to college and careers
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What We’re Reading
Trump administration investigates Thompson School District’s policies protecting transgender youth, Colorado Sun
Greeley high schoolers interested in healthcare get hands on with medical technology, Greeley Tribune
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