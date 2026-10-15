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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago, in your inbox after a full day of sometimes spicy forums for the school board president’s race.

Our bureau chief, Becky Vevea, helped moderate one of them with the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ, which you can watch here. And I helped moderate one with Max Bleisdell of the Hyde Park Herald, in partnership with South Side Weekly and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. You can watch that one here. Come for the substantive policy conversations, and stay for student questions and my shoutout to the Bears.

Our top story of the day is also related to the board president’s race. The district’s Office of the Inspector General closed an investigation it had recently reopened into allegations that one of the candidates, Hilario Dominguez, had acted inappropriately with a former student, saying that there was “no actionable finding,” our Mila Koumpilova and Block Club Chicago’s Francia Garcia Hernandez report.

Send tips and feedback here! We’ll see you tomorrow.

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Local News

Chicago Public Schools watchdog closes Hilario Dominguez investigation with 'no actionable finding' of misconduct

Chicago Public Schools watchdog closes Hilario Dominguez investigation with 'no actionable finding' of misconduct

In letters to Dominguez and the former CPS student who had accused him of acting inappropriately toward her, the district’s Office of Student Protections said the CPS watchdog made no “actionable findings of sexual misconduct.”
Pressure builds on Pritzker over whether to opt Illinois into federal education tax credits

Pressure builds on Pritzker over whether to opt Illinois into federal education tax credits

Groups representing Illinois public schools, private schools, teachers, and parents all want to influence the governor’s decision about the program backed by the Trump administration.
Chicago Public Schools wants to standardize school fees

Chicago Public Schools wants to standardize school fees

The board’s new finance committee recommended the proposed changes be approved at the board’s full Oct. 22 meeting.

Around Chalkbeat

Facing an enrollment drop, Denver superintendent says school closures could be coming

Facing an enrollment drop, Denver superintendent says school closures could be coming

Superintendent Alex Marrero said he anticipates having to activate a clause that allows him to override a four-year moratorium on school closures.
New Jersey Local Finance Board approves Newark’s nearly $500M elementary school lease

New Jersey Local Finance Board approves Newark’s nearly $500M elementary school lease

The Local Finance Board voted Wednesday to approve Newark’s proposed three-decade elementary school lease, despite concerns about its cost and potential budget trade-offs.
Scholarship delays hit recently expanded CUNY community college program

Scholarship delays hit recently expanded CUNY community college program

The funding covers tuition, fees and books for returning students.

What We’re Reading

‘We were extremely careful that night,’ says witness to alleged sexual assault at fraternity party near U. of C., Chicago Tribune (Paywall)

4 takeaways from CPS School Board president forum, Chicago Sun-Times and Chalkbeat Chicago

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