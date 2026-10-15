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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago, in your inbox after a full day of sometimes spicy forums for the school board president’s race.

Our bureau chief, Becky Vevea, helped moderate one of them with the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ, which you can watch here. And I helped moderate one with Max Bleisdell of the Hyde Park Herald, in partnership with South Side Weekly and the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. You can watch that one here. Come for the substantive policy conversations, and stay for student questions and my shoutout to the Bears.

Our top story of the day is also related to the board president’s race. The district’s Office of the Inspector General closed an investigation it had recently reopened into allegations that one of the candidates, Hilario Dominguez, had acted inappropriately with a former student, saying that there was “no actionable finding,” our Mila Koumpilova and Block Club Chicago’s Francia Garcia Hernandez report.