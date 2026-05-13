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Good morning! Carly here today with Chalkbeat Newark.
This week we learned the New Jersey Supreme Court has declined to fast-track the school segregation lawsuit, deciding that the case must first be heard by an appellate court. The team over at the New Jersey Monitor broke the story.
Here’s some helpful background on the case from our archives and here’s more about the case’s journey through the court system.
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Local News
NJ Supreme Court won’t weigh in yet on school segregation case
A group of parents and advocacy groups first claimed in 2018 that New Jersey schools are impermissibly segregated. The case is now before the appellate division.
Scarce oversight: State let Newark charter crisis flourish, staff say
Staff members at New Horizons charter school describe a dysfunctional environment rife with executive self-dealing, a toxic work culture, and failures to provide services for kids.
Newark swears in new school board members tasked with tackling the district’s biggest issues
The city’s nine-member school board is responsible for deciding policies and helping manage the district’s more than $1.6 billion budget.
Around Chalkbeat
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul intends to opt into federal tax-credit scholarship
Democrats are divided on the federal school choice program. Gov. Hochul will watch for “poison pills” that would make the program a bad deal for New York students, a spokesperson said.
He didn’t think he’d see past 16. Now he’s saving lives with a beat.
JC Hall turned his own survival into a career and a program that's changing lives in the South Bronx.
Philly middle schoolers are examining AI — and questioning its impact on their lives
From cheating concerns to game design, students at Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy are weighing how AI is shaping their learning and future opportunities.
What We’re Reading
College summer aid cuts may harm students for life, educators say, NJ Spotlight News
Newark School Leaders Put Aside Differences, Join Forces to Strengthen Student Outcomes, TAPInto Newark
Thumbnail image by Jessie Gomez for Chalkbeat