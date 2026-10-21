This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.

Our top story this morning is a rundown of a hotly anticipated school integration town hall with New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels.

Hannah-Jones began her line of questioning by promising an “interrogation.” Things did not cool down from there.

Samuels repeatedly refused to commit to specific integration policies — and acknowledged that the administration’s thinking is influenced by fears of community pushback.

Here are five takeaways from their conversation.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

Support Chalkbeat New York

Local News

Nikole Hannah-Jones grills NYC schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels on integration at combative town hall

Nikole Hannah-Jones grills NYC schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels on integration at combative town hall

New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones pressed schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels for details on integrating NYC schools at a tense town hall. He offered few specifics or timelines.

Around Chalkbeat

The Philadelphia school district’s enrollment fell by 2,500 students. Where did the kids go?

The Philadelphia school district’s enrollment fell by 2,500 students. Where did the kids go?

Competition from brick-and-mortar charter schools and cyber charters is significant, and Philly’s birth rate is falling. But the biggest drivers of the enrollment slump are unclear.
More students are mixing online and in-person classes. At CU Denver, their motivations vary.

More students are mixing online and in-person classes. At CU Denver, their motivations vary.

About a third of students were taking at least one online course before the pandemic. Now, more than half across the nation do, and a similar trend has played out at the University of Colorado Denver.

What We’re Reading

What It Took for Nikole Hannah-Jones to Write About Her Daughter’s Distress, New York Times

NYC high school students walk out of class to demand a freeze on AI, Daily News

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading

View more
caret-right