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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
Our top story this morning is a rundown of a hotly anticipated school integration town hall with New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels.
Hannah-Jones began her line of questioning by promising an “interrogation.” Things did not cool down from there.
Samuels repeatedly refused to commit to specific integration policies — and acknowledged that the administration’s thinking is influenced by fears of community pushback.
Here are five takeaways from their conversation.
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