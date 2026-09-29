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Good morning! This is Alex with Chalkbeat New York.
In the wake of a widely discussed essay about the toll of enrolling her child in segregated, high-poverty schools, New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones called on Mayor Zohran Mamdani to lay out a plan to address school segregation.
“I would like the mayor to answer: When are we going to actually see a real and substantial plan to address the racial and social and economic isolation of students?” Hannah-Jones asked during a Monday appearance on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show. “Nothing can help the working class change its material condition more than actually having access to an equal and quality education.”
Hannah-Jones has long advocated for school integration. But her comments come as momentum on the issue has waned in recent years, and former Mayor Eric Adams largely avoided the topic.
Mamdani has said little about integration since taking office — or K-12 education more broadly. And even though his schools chancellor, Kamar Samuels, describes integration as one of his top three objectives, he has not released any formal proposals.
A Mamdani spokesperson did not respond to Hannah-Jones’ comments. But Lehrer indicated he plans to ask the mayor that question when he appears on WNYC later this morning.
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What We’re Reading
NYC Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels’ chief of staff resigns in second departure from cabinet, Daily News
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In (Partial) Defense of Retiring N.Y.’s Regents Exam Requirement, Vital City (Opinion)
30 Ideas for Fixing U.S. Schools, Ranked by Experts, New York Times