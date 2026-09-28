The internet was abuzz last week with reactions to New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’s essay reflecting on her daughter’s experience in largely segregated New York City public schools. The story had particular resonance for families and educators in the nation’s largest school system, where segregation and inequality are as deeply rooted as when Hannah-Jones wrote her first essay a decade ago about choosing her daughter’s school. In today’s top story, we teamed up with our colleagues on the national desk to look at some of the conversations the story sparked, and what they say about the state of our school system today.