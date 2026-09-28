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Good morning, this is Mike from Chalkbeat New York.

The internet was abuzz last week with reactions to New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’s essay reflecting on her daughter’s experience in largely segregated New York City public schools. The story had particular resonance for families and educators in the nation’s largest school system, where segregation and inequality are as deeply rooted as when Hannah-Jones wrote her first essay a decade ago about choosing her daughter’s school. In today’s top story, we teamed up with our colleagues on the national desk to look at some of the conversations the story sparked, and what they say about the state of our school system today.

What was your reaction to the story? Let us know at [email protected].

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Local News

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay on school integration sparks a reckoning for parents and education advocates

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay on school integration sparks a reckoning for parents and education advocates

Ten years after championing school integration, Nikole Hannah-Jones revealed her daughter struggled academically. Here’s why her story is forcing a nationwide reckoning for parents.

Around Chalkbeat

Lumpen Radio: ‘Round the Board

Lumpen Radio: ‘Round the Board

This episode will covers how this upcoming election will change Chicago's school board forever. They’ll explore what voters should know about the board's responsibilities, as well as the questions Chicagoans should be asking when evaluating candidates and their proposals. Tune in and be informed before heading to the ballot box.
Indiana releases ILEARN results for individual schools as state preps new accountability system

Indiana releases ILEARN results for individual schools as state preps new accountability system

There were significant changes this year to the test, which will be a big factor in revamped letter grades for Indiana schools.
Here’s what DPSCD board candidates would do to replace literacy money that’s about to run out

Here’s what DPSCD board candidates would do to replace literacy money that’s about to run out

The Detroit Public Schools Community District received $94.4 million to settle a right to-read literacy lawsuit. The money will run out by the end of this school year.
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What We’re Reading

Let the children play: NYC parents demand more activities, less tech in schools, New York Daily News

Present Concerns & Future Worries: Parents Weigh In on NYC School Technology Ban, The 74 (Opinion)

Heartless NYC pre-school teacher slapped and dragged 3-year-old during class, lawsuit alleges, New York Post

An Argument, This American Life

NYC Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels ignored pleas to fire failing principal at Nikole Hannah-Jones’ daughter’s school, New York Post

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