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Good morning, this is Mike from Chalkbeat New York.
The internet was abuzz last week with reactions to New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones’s essay reflecting on her daughter’s experience in largely segregated New York City public schools. The story had particular resonance for families and educators in the nation’s largest school system, where segregation and inequality are as deeply rooted as when Hannah-Jones wrote her first essay a decade ago about choosing her daughter’s school. In today’s top story, we teamed up with our colleagues on the national desk to look at some of the conversations the story sparked, and what they say about the state of our school system today.
What was your reaction to the story? Let us know at [email protected].
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Local News
Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay on school integration sparks a reckoning for parents and education advocates
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The case for multimodal learning in today's classroom
Every student brings to the classroom different background knowledge and learning needs. Modern research suggests that multimodal instruction — combining modalities and learning experiences to support access and understanding — can reduce learning barriers, especially for students with disabilities and language-learning needs.
Join us for a conversation focused on what the research shows about how students engage with, interpret, and communicate understanding across different formats and walk away with a practical framework for building multimodal instruction into everyday teaching.
What We’re Reading
Let the children play: NYC parents demand more activities, less tech in schools, New York Daily News
Heartless NYC pre-school teacher slapped and dragged 3-year-old during class, lawsuit alleges, New York Post
An Argument, This American Life