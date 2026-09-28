New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones went viral 10 years ago when she documented her choice to enroll her daughter in a high-poverty, high-needs elementary school. The essay also helped spark a movement.

Now, Hannah-Jones’ most recent essay has caused new debate. In it, she writes that her daughter feels cheated by her mother’s choice. Chalkbeat journalists break down the reactions to the piece. Also, make sure you read to the end of the article and fill out our survey.