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Good morning, this is Jason Gonzales from Chalkbeat Colorado.

New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones went viral 10 years ago when she documented her choice to enroll her daughter in a high-poverty, high-needs elementary school. The essay also helped spark a movement.

Now, Hannah-Jones’ most recent essay has caused new debate. In it, she writes that her daughter feels cheated by her mother’s choice. Chalkbeat journalists break down the reactions to the piece. Also, make sure you read to the end of the article and fill out our survey.

If you have a comment, question, or tip, reach us at [email protected].

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Around Chalkbeat

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay on school integration sparks a reckoning for parents and education advocates

Nikole Hannah-Jones’ essay on school integration sparks a reckoning for parents and education advocates

Ten years after championing school integration, Nikole Hannah-Jones revealed her daughter struggled academically. Here’s why her story is forcing a nationwide reckoning for parents.
Indiana releases ILEARN results for individual schools as state preps new accountability system

Indiana releases ILEARN results for individual schools as state preps new accountability system

There were significant changes this year to the test, which will be a big factor in revamped letter grades for Indiana schools.
Here’s what DPSCD board candidates would do to replace literacy money that’s about to run out

Here’s what DPSCD board candidates would do to replace literacy money that’s about to run out

The Detroit Public Schools Community District received $94.4 million to settle a right to-read literacy lawsuit. The money will run out by the end of this school year.
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What We’re Reading

Poudre School District proposes closing nine schools in latest consolidation plan, Colorado Public Radio

Denver school board member’s job with teachers union poses ethical dilemma, experts say, The Denver Post (Paywall)

Enrollment at Fort Lewis College declined as college-age population wanes, The Durango Herald

Pueblo Community College enrollment jumps 18%; trades help fuel growth, The Pueblo Chieftain (Paywall)

D-11 board votes to reinstate teacher dismissed over ‘insubordination’, The Colorado Springs Gazette (Paywall)

St. Vrain Valley parents push back on school day smartwatch ban, Boulder Daily Camera (Paywall)

Loveland kindergartners learn hands on about farm animals, Loveland Reporter-Herald (Paywall)

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