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Good morning, this is Jason Gonzales from Chalkbeat Colorado.
New York Times journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones went viral 10 years ago when she documented her choice to enroll her daughter in a high-poverty, high-needs elementary school. The essay also helped spark a movement.
Now, Hannah-Jones’ most recent essay has caused new debate. In it, she writes that her daughter feels cheated by her mother’s choice. Chalkbeat journalists break down the reactions to the piece. Also, make sure you read to the end of the article and fill out our survey.
If you have a comment, question, or tip, reach us at [email protected].
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Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
Poudre School District proposes closing nine schools in latest consolidation plan, Colorado Public Radio
Denver school board member’s job with teachers union poses ethical dilemma, experts say, The Denver Post (Paywall)
Enrollment at Fort Lewis College declined as college-age population wanes, The Durango Herald
Pueblo Community College enrollment jumps 18%; trades help fuel growth, The Pueblo Chieftain (Paywall)
D-11 board votes to reinstate teacher dismissed over ‘insubordination’, The Colorado Springs Gazette (Paywall)
St. Vrain Valley parents push back on school day smartwatch ban, Boulder Daily Camera (Paywall)
Loveland kindergartners learn hands on about farm animals, Loveland Reporter-Herald (Paywall)