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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.
In the headlines today, Lori Higgins reports Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is one of five governors asking significant questions about the federal scholarship tax credit program.
“We seek clarity on whether and how the program can provide meaningful opportunities for public school students while avoiding unintended consequences that could divert resources from or otherwise weaken our public education systems,” a letter from the governors says.
Plus, Rachel Fradette reports on what teachers are learning in the state’s mandated LETERS training, which is based on the science of reading. The new requirement comes as Michigan’s reading scores continue to fall.
So far, more than 8,000 educators have graduated from LETRS training and another 4,300 are currently enrolled, according to the Michigan Department of Education.
Currently, 28 school districts have adopted or signed on for the state’s LETRS training, MDE officials said.
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Local News
Whitmer, four other Democratic governors ask for clarity on the federal tax credit program
As Michigan students struggle with literacy, teachers head back to school for science of reading training
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What We’re Reading
Dearborn's $1.5B bond leads Metro Detroit school asks amid economic concerns, The Detroit News (Paywall)
6 Wayne County school districts ask voters to approve funding, The Detroit News (Paywall)
Stray Bullet Hits Detroit’s Osborn High School, Metro Detroit News
West Michigan child sexual abuse case raises questions about safeguards, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)
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