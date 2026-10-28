Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

“We seek clarity on whether and how the program can provide meaningful opportunities for public school students while avoiding unintended consequences that could divert resources from or otherwise weaken our public education systems,” a letter from the governors says.

So far, more than 8,000 educators have graduated from LETRS training and another 4,300 are currently enrolled, according to the Michigan Department of Education.

Currently, 28 school districts have adopted or signed on for the state’s LETRS training, MDE officials said.

You can read the full story and more linked below.