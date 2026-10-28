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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

In the headlines today, Lori Higgins reports Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is one of five governors asking significant questions about the federal scholarship tax credit program.

“We seek clarity on whether and how the program can provide meaningful opportunities for public school students while avoiding unintended consequences that could divert resources from or otherwise weaken our public education systems,” a letter from the governors says.

Plus, Rachel Fradette reports on what teachers are learning in the state’s mandated LETERS training, which is based on the science of reading. The new requirement comes as Michigan’s reading scores continue to fall.

So far, more than 8,000 educators have graduated from LETRS training and another 4,300 are currently enrolled, according to the Michigan Department of Education.

Currently, 28 school districts have adopted or signed on for the state’s LETRS training, MDE officials said.

You can read the full story and more linked below.

Reach us with questions, ideas, and tips at [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Whitmer, four other Democratic governors ask for clarity on the federal tax credit program

Whitmer, four other Democratic governors ask for clarity on the federal tax credit program

States have until Jan. 1 to opt in to be eligible to receive funding from the federal tax credit program when it begins in 2027. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is among those asking questions.
As Michigan students struggle with literacy, teachers head back to school for science of reading training

As Michigan students struggle with literacy, teachers head back to school for science of reading training

The Michigan Department of Education reports that more than 8,000 educators have graduated from science of reading training and another 4,300 are currently enrolled.

Around Chalkbeat

Election 2026: The education issues we’re watching

Election 2026: The education issues we’re watching

Vouchers. Transgender rights. School closures. The 2026 election is mostly about affordability, but education is definitely on the ballot.
What would help formerly incarcerated youth finish school? More support and accountability, experts say.

What would help formerly incarcerated youth finish school? More support and accountability, experts say.

At a Chalkbeat virtual event, experts who work with formerly incarcerated students discussed how to make sure students’ credits transfer as they move between facilities.
Midterm elections show Democrats, Republicans jockeying to capitalize on ed-tech backlash

Midterm elections show Democrats, Republicans jockeying to capitalize on ed-tech backlash

Candidates in the midterm elections from both parties are backing limits on AI and screen time. But which party will claim ownership of the issue?
Pennsylvania adopts school cellphone ban

Pennsylvania adopts school cellphone ban

All public and private schools must adopt bans on student cellphone use during the entire school day, including lunch and recess, by the start of 2027-28 school year.

What We’re Reading

Dearborn's $1.5B bond leads Metro Detroit school asks amid economic concerns, The Detroit News (Paywall)

6 Wayne County school districts ask voters to approve funding, The Detroit News (Paywall)

Stray Bullet Hits Detroit’s Osborn High School, Metro Detroit News

Hundreds of Detroit Students March to Demand Answers in Nolan Wells’ Death, Yahoo! News

West Michigan child sexual abuse case raises questions about safeguards, Detroit Free Press (Paywall)

Grand Rapids Public Schools selects final superintendent candidates, Wood TV

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