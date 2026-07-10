Lily Altavena, Chalkbeat’s national reporter, has an interesting story about motivational signs in a Macomb County school district. In Romeo Community Schools, the district has approved 32 motivational signs that are acceptable for teachers to display in their classrooms. Some teachers and parents in the district are raising concerns that the list grew out of efforts by the school board to root out signs and symbols associated with LGBTQ pride. You can read more here.