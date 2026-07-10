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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Lily Altavena, Chalkbeat’s national reporter, has an interesting story about motivational signs in a Macomb County school district. In Romeo Community Schools, the district has approved 32 motivational signs that are acceptable for teachers to display in their classrooms. Some teachers and parents in the district are raising concerns that the list grew out of efforts by the school board to root out signs and symbols associated with LGBTQ pride. You can read more here.
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Around Chalkbeat
Teachers in Michigan school district can pick from 32 phrases or face legal review over classroom posters
Romeo Community Schools’ classroom signs policy is one of the most recent examples of school districts and states wanting more control over what teachers say and display to students.
This college rodeo team is mostly women. Here’s why that matters for rural men.
Colorado Mesa's lack of men on its rodeo team mirrors a national trend. Some academics are studying what’s happening in the college-going patterns of rural men.
5 key takeaways from the final Memphis schools audit report
The final results from CliftonLarsonAllen show $53 million in MSCS spending identified as potential abuse alongside widespread district disorganization.
At Hunter College, students tackle garbage — and a new way of shaping policy
The citizens assembly model, used for public decision-making around the world, is gaining traction in New York. Here's how it's being used at Hunter College.
What We’re Reading
Michigan education budget will teach Johnny to read again, Holland Sentinel (Paywall, Opinion)