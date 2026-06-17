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Good morning, this is Hannah Dellinger with Chalkbeat Detroit.
Among our top stories today, the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s board voted Tuesday night to adopt a $1.1 billion budget for the 2026-27 school year that prioritizes attendance efforts, mentorship for students, and school security.
The district’s budget also raises pay for all employees, adds nine more school counselors, hires about 12 more assistant principals, and gives teachers funding for classroom supplies so that families don’t have to bear the cost.
Also in the headlines, DPSCD is stepping up security at soon-to-be demolished Cooley High School after weekend vandals breached the property and caused damage.
And lastly, a heads-up: Chalkbeat will be closed Friday for Juneteenth, so you won't see us in your inbox that morning. We'll be back next week! Feel free to reach out in the meantime: [email protected].
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Local News
Detroit school board adopts $1.1 billion budget that prioritizes security, reducing chronic absenteeism
DPSCD’s $1.1 billion 2026-27 budget will keep programs administrators say improve attendance and academic outcomes. It’s uncertain if those efforts can continue beyond next year.
As demolition nears, protective barriers at Detroit’s Cooley High vandalized
The Detroit Public Schools Community District is beefing up security at the historic Cooley High School building after vandals damaged the structure before its demolition.
Around Chalkbeat
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