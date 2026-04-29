Our 2026 Newark school board election coverage is officially done, so what did we learn this year? For starters: teen voting issues and a roughly 3% turnout in this year’s election. And as the Moving Newark Schools Forward is slated to win this year, the mayoral-backed slate has dominated every school board race since 2016. Our top story today explores whether low voter turnout is contributing to the lack of change and sending the wrong message to school board members about accountability.