This website uses cookies

Read our Privacy policy and Terms of use for more information.

Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning, folks! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat Newark.

Our 2026 Newark school board election coverage is officially done, so what did we learn this year? For starters: teen voting issues and a roughly 3% turnout in this year’s election. And as the Moving Newark Schools Forward is slated to win this year, the mayoral-backed slate has dominated every school board race since 2016. Our top story today explores whether low voter turnout is contributing to the lack of change and sending the wrong message to school board members about accountability.

And ICYMI: Newark’s teen voters were eager to cast a ballot. But they had to fight to actually participate.

That’s all from this week! Want to say hi, send feedback or have a question? Email us at [email protected] 

Local News

Newark’s low turnout in school board elections might be sending the wrong message to city leaders

Newark’s low turnout in school board elections might be sending the wrong message to city leaders

The mayor’s Moving Newark Schools Forward slate leads this year’s school board election. If the results hold, it will mark yet another win for the group that has won every election since 2016.

Newark’s teen voters were eager to cast a ballot. But they had to fight to actually participate.

Newark’s teen voters were eager to cast a ballot. But they had to fight to actually participate.

As the city’s 16- and 17-year-olds tried to cast their ballots on Tuesday, they were met with confusion at polling sites, questions about their voting eligibility, and jammed machines.

Newark school board election 2026: Teens encounter voting challenges as mayoral-backed slate leads Tuesday

Newark school board election 2026: Teens encounter voting challenges as mayoral-backed slate leads Tuesday

The Moving Newark Schools Forward slate appeared headed to victory Tuesday as Newark’s 16- and 17-year-olds voted in a city school board election for the second year.

Around Chalkbeat

Mamdani needs home-based childcare providers for 2-K. Can he get them to sign up?

Mamdani needs home-based childcare providers for 2-K. Can he get them to sign up?

In order to contract with New York City’s Education Department, home-based childcare providers must join a “Family Child Care Network.” Only about 20% have.

Trump administration push to change program’s focus from college to workforce meets bipartisan resistance

Trump administration push to change program’s focus from college to workforce meets bipartisan resistance

Changes to TRIO’s Talent Search program could hurt students from low-income backgrounds, a group of U.S. senators has told Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

Here’s how the school choice tax credit could affect public schools

Here’s how the school choice tax credit could affect public schools

Critics warn the new federal tax credit could pull students from public schools. But enrollment losses do not automatically translate into smaller budgets.

What We’re Reading

N.J. schools kept 36 teachers and staff convicted of crimes on payroll NJ.com

New Jersey school literacy screenings point to trouble with phonics NJ Spotlight

Higher ed officials urge restoration of summer tuition grants cut in governor’s budget plan New Jersey Monitor

Thumbnail image by Jessie Gomez/Chalkbeat

Reply

Avatar

or to participate

Keep Reading