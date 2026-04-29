Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning, folks! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat Newark.
Our 2026 Newark school board election coverage is officially done, so what did we learn this year? For starters: teen voting issues and a roughly 3% turnout in this year’s election. And as the Moving Newark Schools Forward is slated to win this year, the mayoral-backed slate has dominated every school board race since 2016. Our top story today explores whether low voter turnout is contributing to the lack of change and sending the wrong message to school board members about accountability.
And ICYMI: Newark’s teen voters were eager to cast a ballot. But they had to fight to actually participate.
That’s all from this week! Want to say hi, send feedback or have a question? Email us at [email protected]
Local News
Newark’s low turnout in school board elections might be sending the wrong message to city leaders
The mayor’s Moving Newark Schools Forward slate leads this year’s school board election. If the results hold, it will mark yet another win for the group that has won every election since 2016.
Newark’s teen voters were eager to cast a ballot. But they had to fight to actually participate.
As the city’s 16- and 17-year-olds tried to cast their ballots on Tuesday, they were met with confusion at polling sites, questions about their voting eligibility, and jammed machines.
Newark school board election 2026: Teens encounter voting challenges as mayoral-backed slate leads Tuesday
The Moving Newark Schools Forward slate appeared headed to victory Tuesday as Newark’s 16- and 17-year-olds voted in a city school board election for the second year.
Around Chalkbeat
Mamdani needs home-based childcare providers for 2-K. Can he get them to sign up?
In order to contract with New York City’s Education Department, home-based childcare providers must join a “Family Child Care Network.” Only about 20% have.
Trump administration push to change program’s focus from college to workforce meets bipartisan resistance
Changes to TRIO’s Talent Search program could hurt students from low-income backgrounds, a group of U.S. senators has told Education Secretary Linda McMahon.
Here’s how the school choice tax credit could affect public schools
Critics warn the new federal tax credit could pull students from public schools. But enrollment losses do not automatically translate into smaller budgets.
What We’re Reading
Thumbnail image by Jessie Gomez/Chalkbeat