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Good morning, folks! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat Newark.
Are NJ students ready to go phone-free in schools this upcoming school year? The law, signed by former Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this year, requires all schools to develop a bell-to-bell ban on using phones, although there are certain exceptions. A Newark Public Schools high school piloted the new policy with positive results, but there are lingering concerns.
And since it’s back-to-school season, check out this list of Newark groups giving away free school supplies this month.
That’s it from me this week! Do you have questions, tips, or just want to say hi? Email us at [email protected].
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Local News
Free backpacks, supplies, haircuts: Newark groups host back-to-school giveaways
The first day of school is fast approaching. Here’s where Newark families can get free school supplies.
Newark piloted the state’s cellphone ban with positive results. Here are lingering concerns.
Newark piloted the cellphone ban last school year. The experience was positive in several respects, but teachers and parents still have concerns.
Around Chalkbeat
How a Queens school transformed a local playground — and its students’ lives
At Voyages Prep in Queens, a hands-on park renovation gave at-risk high schoolers a sense of purpose, driving better attendance and real-world leadership skills.
Know a young musican? Chalkbeat’s back-to-school rap contest is here.
We’re challenging Philadelphia teens to lay down some bars about the education situation in our city. Winners will receive staffed session time in recording studios.
Philadelphia parents describe ‘devastating’ toll of preschool exclusion and suspensions
Philadelphia parents and advocates say kids with disabilities are regularly excluded or suspended from preschool. Preschool providers say they need more support.
What We’re Reading
Gov. Sherrill targets ‘big tech’ with new law aimed at kids’ social media use, New Jersey Monitor