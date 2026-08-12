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Good morning, folks! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat Newark.

Are NJ students ready to go phone-free in schools this upcoming school year? The law, signed by former Gov. Phil Murphy earlier this year, requires all schools to develop a bell-to-bell ban on using phones, although there are certain exceptions. A Newark Public Schools high school piloted the new policy with positive results, but there are lingering concerns.

And since it’s back-to-school season, check out this list of Newark groups giving away free school supplies this month.