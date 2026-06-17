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Good morning, Newark! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat.

New Jersey awarded Newark Public Schools with $400,000 to boost tutoring programs built on AI and high-impact sessions. Newark has already implemented high-impact tutoring, a model that relies on small group tutoring sessions with the same tutor three times a week, but the new funding will build on the district’s work.

In national news, the U.S. Department of Justice is taking over aspects of civil rights enforcement in schools, while oversight of special education is moving to the Department of Health and Human Services, the Trump administration announced Tuesday.