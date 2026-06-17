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Good morning, Newark! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat.
New Jersey awarded Newark Public Schools with $400,000 to boost tutoring programs built on AI and high-impact sessions. Newark has already implemented high-impact tutoring, a model that relies on small group tutoring sessions with the same tutor three times a week, but the new funding will build on the district’s work.
In national news, the U.S. Department of Justice is taking over aspects of civil rights enforcement in schools, while oversight of special education is moving to the Department of Health and Human Services, the Trump administration announced Tuesday.
That’s all from this week! Want to share a tip, send feedback, or just say hi? Email us at [email protected].
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Local News
New Jersey awards Newark $400K to boost tutoring programs built on AI and high-impact sessions
New Jersey awarded $7.5 million to 55 school districts across the state to expand high-impact tutoring programs meant to support students struggling in math and reading.
Half of teacher preparation programs align with the science of reading, report finds
The share of teacher training programs aligned with the science of reading has doubled in the last few years, the National Council on Teacher Quality found.
Newark educators, students say schools could do more as clashes at Delaney Hall continue
A Newark educator said the district has the responsibility to make students feel safe amid confrontations at Delaney Hall.
Around Chalkbeat
Education Department dismantling continues: special ed oversight to HHS, civil rights to Justice
The Trump administration has moved some of the most essential functions of the federal Education Department to other agencies without congressional approval.
NYC to overhaul attendance rules, requiring a ‘school avoidance liaison’ at every school
NYC’s Education Department is proposing to update attendance rules and require every school to have a trained liaison to help students struggling with school avoidance.
Students are often told to go to college. What if they need ‘career navigation’ first?
K-12 schools should provide career navigation to students, a new FutureEd report says. Its author believes more counseling and embedding career education into curriculum can help.
What We’re Reading
NJ lawmakers aim to bring ‘clarity’ to school budgeting with new bill, New Jersey Monitor