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Good morning, folks! This is Jessie with Chalkbeat.

I absolutely cannot believe it’s already August! Summer’s winding down, but for Reading Partners, a nonprofit literacy group in Newark, parents still have time to sign up their kids for summer tutoring. Program leaders say making parents aware of the program has been a challenge.



And in national news, Chalkbeat Ideas Editor Matt Barnum explores the big question: Who should go to college? The findings may surprise you.

Psst: Newark school board meetings are back on the calendar this month! The nine-member board will meet on Aug. 22 for its retreat meeting and again on Aug. 27 for its regular board meeting. Need a reminder? Sign up for Chalkbeat Newark’s monthly school board text updates by texting SCHOOL to 973-315-6768.