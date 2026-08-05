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Good morning, folks! This is Jessie with Chalkbeat.
I absolutely cannot believe it’s already August! Summer’s winding down, but for Reading Partners, a nonprofit literacy group in Newark, parents still have time to sign up their kids for summer tutoring. Program leaders say making parents aware of the program has been a challenge.
And in national news, Chalkbeat Ideas Editor Matt Barnum explores the big question: Who should go to college? The findings may surprise you.
Psst: Newark school board meetings are back on the calendar this month! The nine-member board will meet on Aug. 22 for its retreat meeting and again on Aug. 27 for its regular board meeting. Need a reminder? Sign up for Chalkbeat Newark’s monthly school board text updates by texting SCHOOL to 973-315-6768.
That’s it from me this week! Do you have questions, tips, or just want to say hi? Email us at [email protected].
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Local News
Free Newark summer reading program still has open seats for parents to sign up their kids
Reading programs in Newark will tutor any student for free this summer, but getting parents to sign kids up is the hard part.
Around Chalkbeat
Who should go to college? More students may benefit than we think
Natural experiments show sizable average gains from college for students with lower grades and test scores, though not every student necessarily benefited.
‘Nobody feels good, nobody’s learning’: How high temperatures disrupt Philadelphia’s school days
Philadelphia seems unlikely to meet its previous goal of having air conditioning in all schools by 2027, despite the district and Jalen Hurts paying for new HVAC systems.
2-K offers are out: 2,000 NYC toddlers get spots, 5,700 apply
The free program for 2-year-olds is a key part of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s affordability agenda. The program is expected to grow by 10,000 seats next year.
What We’re Reading
Mom ‘heartbroken’ over death of son detained at migrant jail Delaney Hall, New Jersey Monitor