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Good morning! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat Newark.
Students attending New Media High School this fall will have to wait a year before moving into their permanent home. They’ll spend their first year at Bard High School Early College while renovation work continues at the former Dayton Street School building. Read our top story today to learn more about the district’s newest high school.
In case you missed it: read up on Newark Public Schools’ leadership changes for the upcoming school year.
And in national news, a new study finds that when teachers lack confidence in math, their students fall behind.
Want to learn more about the teaching profession? Then sign up for our next Chalkbeat Ideas event! On Thursday, we'll share exclusive new data on the state of the teaching profession, revealing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. We’ll discuss what the latest data tells us about education right now and what efforts could help stabilize the profession. Save your spot and submit a question for our panel.
That’s all from me this week! Want to send us a tip, questions, or feedback? Email us at [email protected]
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Local News
Students at Newark’s newest high school will have a temporary home in September
New Media High School freshmen will go to Bard High School Early College while work on a permanent home continues. The students will learn content creation and video production.
Newark Public Schools shuffles leadership districtwide with 9 new principals set to start this fall
The majority are longtime district educators and bring years of teaching and administrative experience to their roles.
Newark Public Schools teachers get creative as wildfire smoke cancels outdoor summer programs
Rising heat and thick smoke forced teachers and staff to think quickly about indoor activities for students.
Around Chalkbeat
When teachers lack confidence in math, their students fall behind, a new study shows
Math anxiety among teachers was uncommon but consequential: Anxious educators were more likely to teach disadvantaged students, who then showed slower growth.
Philadelphia City Council members say they will ‘use every tool in our arsenal’ to stop school closures
The upcoming school year is set to be the last for several Philadelphia schools. But members of the City Council are fighting the planned closures.
Education Department investigates Denver Public Schools over teacher accused of making students kiss
Denver Public Schools already fired the teacher. The Education Department said the investigation will be one of many that upholds parents’ rights, a Trump administration priority.
What We’re Reading
Labor Unions Rally Outside Delaney Hall While Families Wait to Visit Detained Loved Ones, TAPinto Newark
NJ panel punts vote on health insurance increases for school workers, New Jersey Monitor