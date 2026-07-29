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Good morning! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat Newark.

Students attending New Media High School this fall will have to wait a year before moving into their permanent home. They’ll spend their first year at Bard High School Early College while renovation work continues at the former Dayton Street School building. Read our top story today to learn more about the district’s newest high school.

In case you missed it: read up on Newark Public Schools’ leadership changes for the upcoming school year.

And in national news, a new study finds that when teachers lack confidence in math, their students fall behind.

Want to learn more about the teaching profession? Then sign up for our next Chalkbeat Ideas event! On Thursday, we'll share exclusive new data on the state of the teaching profession, revealing that heightened teacher turnover was not just a pandemic-era blip. We’ll discuss what the latest data tells us about education right now and what efforts could help stabilize the profession. Save your spot and submit a question for our panel.