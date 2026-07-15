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Good morning! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat.
Today’s job market is being redefined by AI and tech jobs, but Hopeworks Newark says it wants to train the next generation of workers for exactly those roles. From AI mock interview tools to using ChatGPT and other technology to build websites and deepen their work, Hopeworks Newark trainees ages 17-26 are learning what it means to use AI in today’s workforce.
In national news, Anthropic is launching Claude for Teachers, an AI assistant specifically geared to teachers. Anthropic boasts that its product can incorporate academic standards from all 50 states, and teachers can use it to help devise lesson plans.
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Local News
Newark’s new workforce program wants young adults to master AI before the job market demands it
Hopeworks Newark thinks young workers are AI’s biggest winners in today’s job market.
Randi Weingarten said Newark Public Schools visit confirmed her fears about AI in the classroom
Newark Public Schools touted Weingarten’s visit to see an AI tutoring chatbot in action, but a day later, she called for a ban on student-facing AI in elementary schools.
NJ lawmakers approve extra mental health support for schools
Gov. Mikie Sherrill is expected to sign legislation that would strengthen school-based mental health services and connect more districts with behavioral health providers.
Around Chalkbeat
Anthropic unveils Claude for Teachers, joining OpenAI and Google in race to dominate classroom AI
Anthropic launched Claude for Teachers, joining Google, OpenAI, and Khan Academy as tech companies compete to become the go-to classroom AI for educators.
Test scores have plunged, but voters aren’t making schools a top political issue
The post-pandemic learning crisis has drawn media and policy attention, but voters are prioritizing other issues.
NYC expands high-demand special education programs into preschool for the first time
New York City will add 250 preschool seats in popular special education programs as part of a $67.5 million plan aimed at serving more children with disabilities.
What We’re Reading
Why hall of fame softball coach is suing Montclair State, Northjersey.com
States try new measures to get chronically absent students back to class, New Jersey Monitor