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Good morning! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat.

Today’s job market is being redefined by AI and tech jobs, but Hopeworks Newark says it wants to train the next generation of workers for exactly those roles. From AI mock interview tools to using ChatGPT and other technology to build websites and deepen their work, Hopeworks Newark trainees ages 17-26 are learning what it means to use AI in today’s workforce.

In national news, Anthropic is launching Claude for Teachers, an AI assistant specifically geared to teachers. Anthropic boasts that its product can incorporate academic standards from all 50 states, and teachers can use it to help devise lesson plans.

That’s it from me this week! Do you have questions, tips, or just want to say hi? Email us at [email protected].

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Local News

Newark’s new workforce program wants young adults to master AI before the job market demands it

Newark’s new workforce program wants young adults to master AI before the job market demands it

Hopeworks Newark thinks young workers are AI’s biggest winners in today’s job market.

Randi Weingarten said Newark Public Schools visit confirmed her fears about AI in the classroom

Randi Weingarten said Newark Public Schools visit confirmed her fears about AI in the classroom

Newark Public Schools touted Weingarten’s visit to see an AI tutoring chatbot in action, but a day later, she called for a ban on student-facing AI in elementary schools.

NJ lawmakers approve extra mental health support for schools

NJ lawmakers approve extra mental health support for schools

Gov. Mikie Sherrill is expected to sign legislation that would strengthen school-based mental health services and connect more districts with behavioral health providers.

Around Chalkbeat

Anthropic unveils Claude for Teachers, joining OpenAI and Google in race to dominate classroom AI

Anthropic unveils Claude for Teachers, joining OpenAI and Google in race to dominate classroom AI

Anthropic launched Claude for Teachers, joining Google, OpenAI, and Khan Academy as tech companies compete to become the go-to classroom AI for educators.

Test scores have plunged, but voters aren’t making schools a top political issue

Test scores have plunged, but voters aren’t making schools a top political issue

The post-pandemic learning crisis has drawn media and policy attention, but voters are prioritizing other issues.

NYC expands high-demand special education programs into preschool for the first time

NYC expands high-demand special education programs into preschool for the first time

New York City will add 250 preschool seats in popular special education programs as part of a $67.5 million plan aimed at serving more children with disabilities.

What We’re Reading

Test scores for N.J. graduation exam delayed. Struggling students may be hurt the most, NJ.com

Why hall of fame softball coach is suing Montclair State, Northjersey.com

States try new measures to get chronically absent students back to class, New Jersey Monitor

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