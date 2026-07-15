Today’s job market is being redefined by AI and tech jobs, but Hopeworks Newark says it wants to train the next generation of workers for exactly those roles. From AI mock interview tools to using ChatGPT and other technology to build websites and deepen their work, Hopeworks Newark trainees ages 17-26 are learning what it means to use AI in today’s workforce.



In national news, Anthropic is launching Claude for Teachers, an AI assistant specifically geared to teachers. Anthropic boasts that its product can incorporate academic standards from all 50 states, and teachers can use it to help devise lesson plans.