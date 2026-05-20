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Good morning, folks! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat Newark.
We’re inching towards the last few weeks of school and new school board members are task with tackling the district’s biggest issues. Hasani Council, Quamid Childs, Mark Comesañas, and Jordy Nivar their oaths for the Newark Board of Education earlier this month to help oversee a district of more than 41,000 students grappling with low test scores, crumbling buildings, and a growing number of vulnerable students.
Plus: I-Ready is one of the nation’s most widely used education tech tools. But critics say schools lack independent evidence that it benefits kids.
That’s all from me this week! Want to say hi, send a tip, or share some feedback? Email us at: [email protected]
Local News
Newark swears in new school board members tasked with tackling the district’s biggest issues
The city’s nine-member school board is responsible for deciding policies and helping manage the district’s more than $1.6 billion budget.
Scarce oversight: State let Newark charter crisis flourish, staff say
Staff members at New Horizons charter school describe a dysfunctional environment rife with executive self-dealing, a toxic work culture, and failures to provide services for kids.
NJ Supreme Court won’t weigh in yet on school segregation case
A group of parents and advocacy groups first claimed in 2018 that New Jersey schools are impermissibly segregated. The case is now before the appellate division.
Around Chalkbeat
Millions of students use i-Ready. But many parents view it as a villain in the ed tech fight.
As backlash against technology in the classroom grows, i-Ready software has become a flashpoint in debates over screen time, personalized learning, academic progress, and data privacy.
NYC preschool offers flat despite Mamdani push to expand enrollment
About 100,000 NYC families received preschool offers this year, nearly unchanged from last year despite a major enrollment push from Zohran Mamdani.
57 Philadelphia schools will go remote Wednesday due to heat
Around one-quarter of Philadelphia’s schools will go remote on Wednesday due to high temperatures. Many schools in the city do not have air conditioning.
What We’re Reading
Professional Chefs Help Newark Students Taste Healthier Futures Through Fresh School Meals TAPinto Newark
Thumbnail image by Jessie Gomez/Chalkbeat