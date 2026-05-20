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Good morning, folks! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat Newark.

We’re inching towards the last few weeks of school and new school board members are task with tackling the district’s biggest issues. Hasani Council, Quamid Childs, Mark Comesañas, and Jordy Nivar their oaths for the Newark Board of Education earlier this month to help oversee a district of more than 41,000 students grappling with low test scores, crumbling buildings, and a growing number of vulnerable students.

Plus: I-Ready is one of the nation’s most widely used education tech tools. But critics say schools lack independent evidence that it benefits kids.