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Good morning, folks! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat.

Researchers at Harvard, Stanford, and Dartmouth found that Newark Public Schools are outlearning almost everyone, but students are still behind. Students in New Jersey’s largest school district are improving faster than 93% of districts nationwide, but are still two grade levels behind, according to the report.

And for the first time since 2019, Newark’s public schools saw a dip in enrollment this school year. That’s a stark difference from the year-over-year growth that has set it apart from trends in districts across the country over the past five school years.