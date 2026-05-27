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Good morning, folks! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat.
Researchers at Harvard, Stanford, and Dartmouth found that Newark Public Schools are outlearning almost everyone, but students are still behind. Students in New Jersey’s largest school district are improving faster than 93% of districts nationwide, but are still two grade levels behind, according to the report.
And for the first time since 2019, Newark’s public schools saw a dip in enrollment this school year. That’s a stark difference from the year-over-year growth that has set it apart from trends in districts across the country over the past five school years.
That’s all from me this week! Want to say hi, send a tip, or share some feedback? Email us at: [email protected]
Local News
A new national report tells a complicated story about Newark Public Schools students’ learning and growth
Students are improving faster than nearly every district across the country, but a new national education report shows why that’s complicated.
Newark Public Schools’ enrollment falls slightly for the first time since 2019
Newark Public Schools is seeing enrollment dip after years of student growth.
NJ Supreme Court won’t weigh in yet on school segregation case
A group of parents and advocacy groups first claimed in 2018 that New Jersey schools are impermissibly segregated. The case is now before the appellate division.
Around Chalkbeat
The Voting Rights Act reshaped school boards. What will happen after the Supreme Court weakened it?
The Louisiana v. Callais ruling has spurred congressional redistricting, but could also make it harder for communities of color to pick their preferred school board candidates.
In the AI era, NYC schools need a computer science reboot, this expert says
Ten years ago, NYC promised “computer science for all.” Access has grown but a new report shows equity goals aren’t being met. And the rise of AI changes the game entirely.
Tom Kane has tracked years of U.S. test scores. Here’s what he’s learned — and still can’t explain.
Harvard researcher Tom Kane’s latest test score database shows some math progress, stalled reading scores, and big unanswered questions about U.S. learning loss.
What We’re Reading
Meet Donna Jackson, the New Jersey ‘Hellraiser’ Who Will Serve on Newark City Council, TAPinto Newark
Why colleges like Rutgers are rethinking graduation speakers, Northjersey.com
Thumbnail image by Erica S. Lee/Chalkbeat