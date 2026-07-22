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Good morning, folks! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat.
Summer is in full swing but Newark Public Schools leaders announced 19 new leadership changes ahead of the first day of school. Nine new principals, five new directors, and five assistant superintendents are stepping into roles this September. Find out who’s going where in our top story today.
In national news, Chalkbeat Ideas Editor Matt Barnum writes about digital testing and the unintended consequences of promoting tech-powered instruction. He explores the question schools and policymakers may soon have to wrestle with: Should the way testing is done drive key instructional decisions?
That’s it from me this week! Do you have tips, feedback, or just want to say hi? Email us at [email protected]
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Local News
Newark Public Schools shuffles leadership districtwide with 9 new principals set to start this fall
The majority are longtime district educators and bring years of teaching and administrative experience to their roles.
Newark Public Schools teachers get creative as wildfire smoke cancels outdoor summer programs
Rising heat and thick smoke forced teachers and staff to think quickly about indoor activities for students.
Newark’s new workforce program wants young adults to master AI before the job market demands it
Hopeworks Newark thinks young workers are AI’s biggest winners in today’s job market.
Around Chalkbeat
Why digital tests are helping keep Chromebooks in classrooms
Educators questioning classroom devices are running into a practical barrier: State exams that are now widely taken on computers.
NY officials propose mandatory science of reading update for teacher prep programs
New York officials want teacher preparation programs to adopt science of reading training, expand literacy-focused student teaching, and strengthen dyslexia instruction.
Philly has more English learners than ever, but they often struggle to graduate. Here’s what could help.
English learners make up a growing share of Philadelphia's district enrollment. But they graduate at significantly lower rates than the district average.