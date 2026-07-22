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Good morning, folks! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat.

Summer is in full swing but Newark Public Schools leaders announced 19 new leadership changes ahead of the first day of school. Nine new principals, five new directors, and five assistant superintendents are stepping into roles this September. Find out who’s going where in our top story today.

In national news, Chalkbeat Ideas Editor Matt Barnum writes about digital testing and the unintended consequences of promoting tech-powered instruction. He explores the question schools and policymakers may soon have to wrestle with: Should the way testing is done drive key instructional decisions?