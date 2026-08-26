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Good morning, Newark! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat.

Newark Public Schools students return to class in less than two weeks. And Superintendent Roger León, during Saturday’s board retreat meeting, told board members that this year’s goals include plans to boost enrollment in AP Seminar, provide more public speaking opportunities for students, and serve as a model for other school districts. Read our top story today to find out more about the district’s goals this year.

And with the new school year almost here, these are the six things we’re watching in New Jersey’s largest school district — new board members, delayed state test scores, and the state’s new cellphone ban, among other things.

Plus, did you know there’s less than a week left in Chalkbeat’s back-to-school membership campaign? Become a member by Aug. 31 to help fund the local reporting that keeps you informed, holds education leaders accountable, and follows the stories that matter most.