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Good morning, Newark! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat.
Newark Public Schools students return to class in less than two weeks. And Superintendent Roger León, during Saturday’s board retreat meeting, told board members that this year’s goals include plans to boost enrollment in AP Seminar, provide more public speaking opportunities for students, and serve as a model for other school districts. Read our top story today to find out more about the district’s goals this year.
And with the new school year almost here, these are the six things we’re watching in New Jersey’s largest school district — new board members, delayed state test scores, and the state’s new cellphone ban, among other things.
Plus, did you know there’s less than a week left in Chalkbeat’s back-to-school membership campaign? Become a member by Aug. 31 to help fund the local reporting that keeps you informed, holds education leaders accountable, and follows the stories that matter most.
That’s all from me this week! Want to get in touch, send a tip, or just say hi? Email us at [email protected]
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Local News
Newark’s 2026-2027 school goals: AP growth, new programs, and serving as a model for other districts
This year’s new goals will help boost enrollment in AP Seminar, support pre-K students, and provide a model for other school districts to follow.
Back-to-school: 6 things to watch in Newark Public Schools this year
A new school board is settling in, a state cellphone ban is rolling out, fresh leadership is taking over, and more.
Around Chalkbeat
The problem with an AI tutor: Students don’t want to use it
A study of Khanmigo backs up Sal Khan’s concern that simply giving students access to an AI tutor may not change how they learn.
NYC schools start Sept. 10, leaving parents scrambling for childcare
New York City is the nation’s only major district waiting until Sept. 10 to start school, forcing parents to fill a long and often expensive gap in childcare.
Trump administration higher education letter: Most Colorado universities have yet to decide response
The Trump administration sent an Aug. 3 questionnaire to universities about how they will approach campus protests, admissions, grade inflation, AI, and more.
What We’re Reading
Q&A: Rethinking ‘summer slide’ among poor school kids, NJ Spotlight
NJ panel deadlocks on vote to raise health premiums for teachers, New Jersey Monitor