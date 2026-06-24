It’s official: Summer break is here, even if Tuesday’s rain had other ideas. I was in Newark yesterday, meeting graduating students and proud parents. But some parents told me they had more than one child graduating on the same day and timeframe, forcing them to make an impossible decision on what should be one of their family’s biggest days. During last week’s school board meeting, three board members raised the scheduling concern.



In more news, experts say New Jersey requires a more targeted approach to boost the quality of multilingual instruction for preschool students and determine what students actually need to learn English.