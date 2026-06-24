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Good morning, Newark! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat.
It’s official: Summer break is here, even if Tuesday’s rain had other ideas. I was in Newark yesterday, meeting graduating students and proud parents. But some parents told me they had more than one child graduating on the same day and timeframe, forcing them to make an impossible decision on what should be one of their family’s biggest days. During last week’s school board meeting, three board members raised the scheduling concern.
In more news, experts say New Jersey requires a more targeted approach to boost the quality of multilingual instruction for preschool students and determine what students actually need to learn English.
That’s all from me this week! Want to say hi, share feedback, or send us a tip? Email us at [email protected].
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Local News
Newark Public Schools schedules graduations at same time, forcing parents to make an impossible decision
Newark Public Schools schedules dozens of graduations at the same time, forcing parents to make an impossible decision.
New Jersey invests record money in preschool, but serving multilingual learners is another story
While state laws mandate districts to provide language services, those services are implemented differently from district to district with no real way to track their impact on preschool-aged multilingual learners.
New Jersey awards Newark $400K to boost tutoring programs built on AI and high-impact sessions
New Jersey awarded $7.5 million to 55 school districts across the state to expand high-impact tutoring programs meant to support students struggling in math and reading.
Around Chalkbeat
Only 8% of Philly voters say public education is headed in the right direction
Most voters say Philadelphia schools are on the wrong track as the district grapples with closures, budget tensions, and staffing challenges.
Blending algebra and geometry: An approach to high school math slowly gains favor
Supporters say integrated math opens doors to a variety of STEM pathways in high school. The tradeoff? It may leave some students unprepared for calculus.
Non-college career pathways have a math problem
A Chalkbeat analysis of federal wage data finds some trades offer middle-class wages, but many common jobs that don’t require bachelor’s degrees fall short.
What We’re Reading
Lawmakers want research on social media’s effect on young people, New Jersey Monitor