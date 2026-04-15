Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors. Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.

Good morning, folks! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat Newark.

With the Newark Board of Education election less than one week away, the city’s youngest voters aren’t waiting around. On Saturday, I joined the Youth Power Action Coalition, a group of dozens of Newark teens, for a day-long civic engagement event where they talked about what it means to vote, heard from the candidates, and brainstormed ways to get their 16- and 17-year-old peers who are eligible to vote to show up for the election. I’ll have a story on that soon!

But in the meantime: do you know who’s on the April 21 ballot? Nine candidates are vying for four seats on the city school board and at a March debate they pledged to tackle issues such as fixing old school buildings, improving transparency, and expanding mental health services. Last week, I asked Newark parents, students, and education leaders: what should the new school board focus on? Read our top story today to find out what they said.