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Good morning, folks! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat Newark.
With the Newark Board of Education election less than one week away, the city’s youngest voters aren’t waiting around. On Saturday, I joined the Youth Power Action Coalition, a group of dozens of Newark teens, for a day-long civic engagement event where they talked about what it means to vote, heard from the candidates, and brainstormed ways to get their 16- and 17-year-old peers who are eligible to vote to show up for the election. I’ll have a story on that soon!
But in the meantime: do you know who’s on the April 21 ballot? Nine candidates are vying for four seats on the city school board and at a March debate they pledged to tackle issues such as fixing old school buildings, improving transparency, and expanding mental health services. Last week, I asked Newark parents, students, and education leaders: what should the new school board focus on? Read our top story today to find out what they said.
That’s all from me this week! Want to ask a question, send a note, or just say hi? Email us at [email protected].
Local News
Newark will elect a new school board in less than 2 weeks. Here’s what parents, students, and others want.
Chalkbeat asked parents, students, teachers, and advocates: What should the new board prioritize? Their answers touch on everything from lunches to transparency.
New Jersey Republicans demand federal and state reviews of ‘fiscal failures’ in Newark Public Schools
New Jersey Republicans want the state to reject the district’s $498 million school lease proposal, and they want more scrutiny of how Newark used pandemic aid.
This first-year Newark teacher builds a sense of belonging for students with disabilities
North Star Academy educator Alex Richardson spends her days working with autistic students, building reading comprehension skills and creating lessons that meet students where they are.
Around Chalkbeat
The soundtrack to Philly’s waning gun violence
Teens in Philadelphia are trying to make safer neighborhoods. Many are starting with music.
Trump termination of civil rights agreements could chill student complaints and confuse schools
Conservatives say Title IX is finally being interpreted correctly. Other observers say the unprecedented move could intimidate students considering civil rights complaints.
How to make NYC’s high school process fairer? Add support and simplify, advocates argue.
Authors from New York Appleseed and Fordham Law School urged city officials to streamline the complicated process, and add support for marginalized students.
What We’re Reading
Thumbnail image by Erica S. Lee for Chalkbeat