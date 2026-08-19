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Good morning, Newark! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat.

Did you know that the BRICK charter network’s $51 million school project is part of a larger plan for Newark’s South Ward? I spoke with leaders at the charter network who tell me they’re replacing its old elementary and middle school campus and also building a wellness center set to open in 2027, and, in the future, affordable housing.

In national news, our Chalkbeat Ideas editor Matt Barnum, writes about a new study that traces how family income, test scores, and educational spending rise together — leaving the least-advantaged students in the least-resourced colleges.

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