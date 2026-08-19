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Good morning, Newark! This is Jessie Gomez with Chalkbeat.
Did you know that the BRICK charter network’s $51 million school project is part of a larger plan for Newark’s South Ward? I spoke with leaders at the charter network who tell me they’re replacing its old elementary and middle school campus and also building a wellness center set to open in 2027, and, in the future, affordable housing.
In national news, our Chalkbeat Ideas editor Matt Barnum, writes about a new study that traces how family income, test scores, and educational spending rise together — leaving the least-advantaged students in the least-resourced colleges.
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Local News
Newark charter school’s new $51 million facility to join wave of South Ward development
Gateway Academy’s history includes conflict with Newark Public Schools and Superintendent Roger León. A new Lionsgate studio is also opening in the South Ward.
Around Chalkbeat
The most advantaged students attend the best-funded colleges. Does it have to be this way?
A new study finds selective colleges enroll richer, higher-scoring students and spend far more on their education than less selective schools.
NYC teachers were promised $8,500 bonuses for large class sizes. The details are murky.
NYC teachers could receive up to $8,500 for oversized classes, but weeks before school starts, it’s still unclear who will qualify for the extra pay.
Philadelphia’s school asbestos problem is already derailing back-to-school
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