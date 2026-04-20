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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
In recent months, efforts have been cropping up in some conservative states to chip away at the legal right of undocumented students to attend public school at no cost, which was established by the landmark 1982 Supreme Court case Plyler v. Doe. But New York is seeking to join a small group of states moving the other direction. As part of state budget negotiations, Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed enshrining the legal protections from Plyler in state law, part of a larger set of policy proposals meant to shore up protections for immigrant New Yorkers. Today’s top story has more.
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Local News
Hochul moves to protect undocumented students’ right to public schooling as national challenges mount
The proposal comes as efforts have ratcheted up across the country to chip away at the longstanding legal precedent guaranteeing undocumented students access to public schools.
Around Chalkbeat
Here’s why this Colorado teacher gives out pocket copies of the U.S. Constitution
Sam Westerdale, a civics and government teacher at Rangeview High School in Aurora, explains why she hands out copies of the U.S. Constitution and what she wants students to know about the nation’s founders.
More than $550,000 has poured into historic Chicago school board races
A Chalkbeat Chicago analysis found incumbents and school board candidates have already brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars for their campaigns even as the candidate slate remains incomplete.
See how your school would be affected by the Philadelphia district’s proposed staffing cuts
Mayor Cherelle Parker has championed a rideshare tax that officials say would save 340 staff positions. Schools in West and Southwest Philadelphia would be particularly affected.
What We’re Reading
NYC schools watchdog got nearly 900 sexual misconduct complaints in 2025 — and only substantiated 62, New York Post
I’m an NYC teacher — grading ‘equity’ is destroying our schools, New York Post (Opinion)
DSA, other Mamdani allies, push for veto of ‘security perimeter’ bill for schools, New York Daily News
Thumbnail image by Will Waldron.