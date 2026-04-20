In recent months, efforts have been cropping up in some conservative states to chip away at the legal right of undocumented students to attend public school at no cost, which was established by the landmark 1982 Supreme Court case Plyler v. Doe. But New York is seeking to join a small group of states moving the other direction. As part of state budget negotiations, Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed enshrining the legal protections from Plyler in state law, part of a larger set of policy proposals meant to shore up protections for immigrant New Yorkers. Today’s top story has more.