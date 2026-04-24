Taking Algebra 1 in eighth grade can do a lot to set students up for future academic success. It makes it far more likely they’ll be able to take Calculus in high school, a benefit in applying to many selective colleges. But across New York state, roughly 1 in 4 schools don’t even offer Algebra 1 in eighth grade, a new report found. In New York City, an estimated 8,000 students scored high enough on their seventh-grade state math exams to qualify for Algebra 1 — but didn’t take the course in eighth grade, the report found. Today’s top story digs more into those numbers, what they mean, and what advocates say can be done.