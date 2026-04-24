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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
Taking Algebra 1 in eighth grade can do a lot to set students up for future academic success. It makes it far more likely they’ll be able to take Calculus in high school, a benefit in applying to many selective colleges. But across New York state, roughly 1 in 4 schools don’t even offer Algebra 1 in eighth grade, a new report found. In New York City, an estimated 8,000 students scored high enough on their seventh-grade state math exams to qualify for Algebra 1 — but didn’t take the course in eighth grade, the report found. Today’s top story digs more into those numbers, what they mean, and what advocates say can be done.
Does your school offer Algebra 1 in eighth grade? Do you think it’s important? Let us know at [email protected].
Local News
The math equity gap: Thousands of NYC students miss out on Algebra 1 in eighth grade
Algebra 1 in eighth grade is a gateway to higher level math, yet 1 in 4 schools in New York state don’t offer it, a new report shows.
Around Chalkbeat
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Critics warn the new federal tax credit could pull students from public schools. But enrollment losses do not automatically translate into smaller budgets.
Vote on Philadelphia school closures canceled by Board of Education
The Philadelphia school board will not vote on proposed school closures on April 23 as previously planned. The board reversed course after harsh criticism from members of the City Council.
Two dozen cited as Chicago Public Schools’ lunchroom workers rally for more pay
UNITE HERE Local 1, the union representing about 1,700 lunchroom workers, held the rally to push the district for more pay. Negotiations have stretched more than 10 months.
What We’re Reading
New York schools left guessing on spending amid state budget delay, New York Public News Network
Thumbnail image by Ariel Cobbert.