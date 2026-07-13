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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.

City officials released admissions results on Friday, and like in past years, students admitted to the eight coveted specialized high schools did not reflect the city’s makeup. At Stuyvesant, the most competitive of the specialized high schools, which use a single admissions test to determine entry, just three of the nearly 800 offers for the freshman class went to Black students — who make up more than 19% of city students. That’s the lowest number since at least 2014.

The admissions system has long been a lightning rod for debates about race and fairness, and has bedeviled past mayors. Zohran Mamdani, a graduate of a specialized high school, said during the campaign he supports keeping the exam in place, but he would launch an analysis for racial and gender bias. Today’s top story has more on the results, and the path ahead for the Mamdani administration.