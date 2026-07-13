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Good morning, Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
City officials released admissions results on Friday, and like in past years, students admitted to the eight coveted specialized high schools did not reflect the city’s makeup. At Stuyvesant, the most competitive of the specialized high schools, which use a single admissions test to determine entry, just three of the nearly 800 offers for the freshman class went to Black students — who make up more than 19% of city students. That’s the lowest number since at least 2014.
The admissions system has long been a lightning rod for debates about race and fairness, and has bedeviled past mayors. Zohran Mamdani, a graduate of a specialized high school, said during the campaign he supports keeping the exam in place, but he would launch an analysis for racial and gender bias. Today’s top story has more on the results, and the path ahead for the Mamdani administration.
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Local News
Just 1 Black student gets into Staten Island Tech as racial gaps at specialized high schools persist
Latest NYC admissions data show Black and Latino students receive a tiny fraction of specialized high school offers, while Mamdani expands local 3-K seats.
Around Chalkbeat
Trump administration: Long-delayed data crucial to understanding America’s schools is coming soon
The U.S. Department of Education says long-delayed federal civil rights data on suspensions, expulsions, Advanced Placement courses, bullying and more will be released later this summer.
How should schools use AI? Illinois is providing some guidance for teachers and districts.
Illinois school districts creating policies on artificial intelligence use in the classroom for teachers and students can now look to new guidance from the state board of education.
This college rodeo team is mostly women. Here’s why that matters for rural men.
Colorado Mesa's lack of men on its rodeo team mirrors a national trend. Some academics are studying what’s happening in the college-going patterns of rural men.
What We’re Reading
Troubles for Kamar Samuels & NYC schools, New York Daily News (Opinion)
“Inept and Corrupt,” Susan B. Edelman - Substack (Paywall, Opinion)
Fraud defines the public-school system in New York City and the entire state, New York Post (Opinion)