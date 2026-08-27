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Good morning! Mike here with Chalkbeat New York.
It’s been a month and a half since New York City schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels told principals to temporarily halt any new software purchases. The city was working on an update to its draft AI policy — originally supposed to come out in June — and officials didn’t want schools to buy products that would run afoul of the new policy.
But with the start of the new school year only about two weeks away, there’s still no AI policy, and software purchases are still on hold, to the chagrin of some principals. “Two weeks before the start of school, we’re not sure what we’re going to be allowed to have and not allowed to have,” one school leader told Chalkbeat. “It’s a huge pain.” Today’s top story has more on why administrators are getting worried about the ongoing software purchase freeze.
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Local News
NYC schools head toward first day without gradebooks and other software amid tech freeze
NYC principals say an ed tech purchasing freeze is preventing them from renewing online gradebooks and other software just weeks before school starts.
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What We’re Reading
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