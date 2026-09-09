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Good morning, Carly Sitrin here with Chalkbeat Newark.
Hoping everyone’s school year is off to a smooth start! Yesterday, Chalkbeat contributor Amanda DeJesus was on the ground at Elliott Street Elementary School and Bard High School Early College to check in with families and students.
She heard plenty about the new cellphone ban, concerns about increased immigration enforcement in the city, and what students’ hopes and dreams are for the year.
Read more in her story here.
How was your first day? Let us know what we should be watching this year or what you’d like to see more coverage of. Email us at [email protected].
Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
Newark students head back to class as district rolls out cellphone ban
Superintendent Roger León welcomed students back Tuesday as Newark schools began a year marked by new cellphone restrictions and concerns about immigration enforcement.
As his family self-deports, this teen is leaving behind his friends, his church, and his education dreams
Fearing the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration, 16-year-old Bruno’s family is self-deporting, leaving his education journey in limbo.
Around Chalkbeat
U.S. moves up in PISA test score rankings because other countries are doing worse
American 15-year-olds scored above average in science and reading amid a concerning global decline in student learning.
Credit recovery enrollment rose 13% since 2017, raising questions about graduation rigor
Federal data shows credit recovery course enrollment grew 13% post-pandemic, raising concerns about high school graduation requirements and online course rigor.
‘The kids simply cannot handle it’: Why New York students are reading fewer books
Schools are shifting away from full novels to excerpts to prep students for state exams and accommodate lower stamina for reading.
What We’re Reading
A New Generation of Teachers Takes Root in Newark as Teach For America Marks 35 Years, TAPinto Newark
Judge tosses Newark mayor’s lawsuit against ex-prosecutor for arrest at ICE jail, New Jersey Monitor
This high school’s first bell rings at 6:55 a.m. See N.J.’s earliest start times, NJ Advance Media (Paywall)