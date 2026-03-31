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Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.

A study released Monday provides some of the most comprehensive and rigorous answers to date about how well the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act works in helping students.

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Around Chalkbeat

Does special education work?

Yes, with a caveat, according to a new study.

Macquline King, interim CEO of Chicago Public Schools, hired as permanent leader

King will face several challenges, including a projected $520 million budget deficit for next school year.

Is Memphis pulling too many students with disabilities from taking state standardized tests?

More than 2,500 students with disabilities in Memphis-Shelby County Schools took alternate standardized tests last year, which means they can’t earn traditional diplomas.

What We’re Reading

Officials should turn over child abuse hotline records requested by Colorado Sun, 9News in 2021, state’s highest court says, Colorado Sun

Colorado ‘underfunding schools by billions’ prompts Telluride’s mill levy solution, The Telluride Times

Did New York blow $10 million on reading instruction that doesn’t work?, Hechinger Report

Thumbnail image by Erica S. Lee for Chalkbeat

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