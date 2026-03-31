Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Good morning! It's Ann Schimke with Chalkbeat Colorado.
A study released Monday provides some of the most comprehensive and rigorous answers to date about how well the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act works in helping students.
If you'd like to share a news tip or a story idea, please reach out to us at [email protected].
Around Chalkbeat
Yes, with a caveat, according to a new study.
King will face several challenges, including a projected $520 million budget deficit for next school year.
More than 2,500 students with disabilities in Memphis-Shelby County Schools took alternate standardized tests last year, which means they can’t earn traditional diplomas.
What We’re Reading
Officials should turn over child abuse hotline records requested by Colorado Sun, 9News in 2021, state’s highest court says, Colorado Sun
Colorado ‘underfunding schools by billions’ prompts Telluride’s mill levy solution, The Telluride Times
Did New York blow $10 million on reading instruction that doesn’t work?, Hechinger Report
Thumbnail image by Erica S. Lee for Chalkbeat