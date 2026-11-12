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Good morning! Reema Amin here from Chalkbeat Chicago with our top stories.
Earlier this month, Google made waves when it said districts like CPS, which bars students from using generative AI tools like Google Gemini, won’t be able to use Google’s search function. The AI technology and Google search are too intertwined, company officials have said.
In response, parents, teachers, and students held a small protest yesterday outside of Chicago’s Google office in the West Loop, where they criticized the tech giant and said they don’t need Gemini, my colleague Makiya Seminera reports.
“We are owed lessons and feedback from the people CPS hired, people who are passionate and dedicated to making learning fun…Not by a bot whose only job is to be a yes man and compile random sources from the internet for a nonsensical answer,” one 16-year-old student said.
As Makiya explains, this is the latest public pushback on the use of AI in classrooms.
On a totally different note, my teammate Mila Koumpilova previewed the district’s very first Black Student Achievement Committee meeting that’s happening later tonight. It’s a long time coming — three years to be exact, Mila reports.
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Local News
After Google warns schools about disabling AI feature, Chicago protesters say ‘we don’t want your Gemini’
Chicago’s Black Student Achievement Committee is meeting for the first time
Chicago voted for its first fully elected school board. What’s next?
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What We’re Reading
What to know about CPS and AI as Chicago students risk losing access to Google search, Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Public Schools deal benefited from investor optimism, Bond Buyer (Paywall)
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