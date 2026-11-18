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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Merci Ames is Colorado’s 2027 Teacher of the Year. But she didn’t always love school. Read more about the moment she decided to become a teacher, her favorite lesson to teach, and a memorable experience from her early career in the latest installment of our “How I Teach” feature.

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