Chalkbeat's journalism is made possible by our sponsors.
Interested in becoming one? Reach out here.
Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
A new lawsuit has been filed against the state on behalf of a parent with two children enrolled in the Detroit school district. It’s similar to the right to read lawsuit from 2016 that blamed the state for building and academic conditions. But this lawsuit seeks increased/equitable funding for the district. You can read my story here to learn more.
Meanwhile, Hannah has a story about the yellow school bus pilot at two high schools that was aimed at decreasing chronic absenteeism. Henry Ford High School and East English Village Preparatory Academy at Finney were the two schools where the district offered yellow school bus transportation to some students. The pilot was successful at just one of the schools. Read Hannah’s story to learn more.
Local News
Lawsuit filed on behalf of DPSCD students seeks equitable funding for the district
A Troy attorney has filed a lawsuit against the state on behalf of a parent and her two children enrolled in the Detroit Public Schools Community District. The lawsuit seeks equitable funding for the district.
Detroit district: Yellow bus pilot improved attendance for Henry Ford High School students
Students at the school who rode the bus more than 10 times reduced chronic absenteeism by nearly 9 percentage points, according to DPSCD.
Around Chalkbeat
She passed high school math with A’s and B’s. In college, she had to start over.
A UC San Diego student says her high school math grades hid deeper learning gaps, raising questions about grade inflation, accountability, and college readiness.
State audit slams NYC schools for lack of student data privacy oversight
NYC schools don’t have a clear understanding of what student data they collect or who can access it, according to a state comptroller audit. It raises concerns as more third-party platforms — including AI tools — are introduced.
5 new public schools opening this fall in the Bronx and Queens
From a ‘hip-hop high school’ to new District 75 seats, NYC is adding five campuses to the Bronx and Queens this fall. Here’s a look at what’s coming.
What We’re Reading
Dearborn schools select first-ever Arab American, Muslim educator as new superintendent, Michigan Advance
Thumbnail image by Getty Images.