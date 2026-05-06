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Hello! I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.

A new lawsuit has been filed against the state on behalf of a parent with two children enrolled in the Detroit school district. It’s similar to the right to read lawsuit from 2016 that blamed the state for building and academic conditions. But this lawsuit seeks increased/equitable funding for the district. You can read my story here to learn more.