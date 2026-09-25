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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Reporter Jason Gonzales met a college student yesterday named Nikya Harrell who came to Denver for the opening of a new residence for students at risk of or already experiencing homelessness. A similar residence in Chicago gave Harrell her own living space for the first time. She had a message for students in similar situations in Denver. Read more in today’s top story.

Will you join us on Thursday? Schools are embracing AI at the same time families and educators are questioning how much technology belongs in classrooms. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into that tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.