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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.
Reporter Jason Gonzales met a college student yesterday named Nikya Harrell who came to Denver for the opening of a new residence for students at risk of or already experiencing homelessness. A similar residence in Chicago gave Harrell her own living space for the first time. She had a message for students in similar situations in Denver. Read more in today’s top story.
Will you join us on Thursday? Schools are embracing AI at the same time families and educators are questioning how much technology belongs in classrooms. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into that tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.
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Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.
Local News
New Denver residence will house at-risk or homeless college students
Around Chalkbeat
AI and the shrinking college payoff, NHJ’s school in context, Sal Khan’s origin story: A Chalkbeat Ideas roundup
Chicago Public Schools enrollment drops by 11,500 students
Meet the Philadelphia high school student who won Chalkbeat’s rap contest
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS
How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school
By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University
What We’re Reading
One time I fell asleep in the school drop off line. I'm not proud. Fort Collins Country Radio
'I'm still an ambassador for CSU,' president says in Fall Address, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)