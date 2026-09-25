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Good morning. This is Melanie Asmar with Chalkbeat Colorado.

Reporter Jason Gonzales met a college student yesterday named Nikya Harrell who came to Denver for the opening of a new residence for students at risk of or already experiencing homelessness. A similar residence in Chicago gave Harrell her own living space for the first time. She had a message for students in similar situations in Denver. Read more in today’s top story.

Will you join us on Thursday? Schools are embracing AI at the same time families and educators are questioning how much technology belongs in classrooms. Chalkbeat reporters Lily Altavena and Alex Zimmerman will dig into that tension and their reporting in a members-only virtual conversation. Donate any amount to become a Chalkbeat member and reserve your seat.

Need to reach us? Email [email protected].

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

New Denver residence will house at-risk or homeless college students

New Denver residence will house at-risk or homeless college students

Depaul USA, a national nonprofit focused on providing homeless services, brought its Dax Program college student housing to Denver. The residence is expected to house up to 15 students annually.

Around Chalkbeat

AI and the shrinking college payoff, NHJ’s school in context, Sal Khan’s origin story: A Chalkbeat Ideas roundup

AI and the shrinking college payoff, NHJ’s school in context, Sal Khan’s origin story: A Chalkbeat Ideas roundup

This Chalkbeat Ideas roundup also examines AI and the college payoff, Sal Khan’s origin story, and more.
Chicago Public Schools enrollment drops by 11,500 students

Chicago Public Schools enrollment drops by 11,500 students

Chicago Public Schools officials said declining birth rates, stalled immigration, and an exodus of city residents are driving decreases in the district’s enrollment.
Meet the Philadelphia high school student who won Chalkbeat’s rap contest

Meet the Philadelphia high school student who won Chalkbeat’s rap contest

After reporting on young rappers writing nonviolent lyrics, Chalkbeat put out a call to students for verses about education. The winner goes to Germantown Friends High School.
A MESSAGE FROM OUR SPONSORS

Before the Pacing Guide, Build the Circle

How I improved attendance by 30% in the first two months of school

By our sponsor, Sanford Harmony at National University

What We’re Reading

One time I fell asleep in the school drop off line. I'm not proud. Fort Collins Country Radio

'I'm still an ambassador for CSU,' president says in Fall Address, Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)

D11 rally calls for transparency as teacher awaits Board decision, KKTV

Elementary school in Lakewood that was closed will now serve as resource space for families, CBS Colorado

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