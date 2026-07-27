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Hi, I’m Lori Higgins for Chalkbeat Detroit, here with your morning roundup of education news.
Today’s featured story, from national reporter Lily Altavena, looks at a new directive from the U.S. Department of Education that bars federal civil rights investigators from using broad demographic statistics to demonstrate discrimination in schools. This means, for instance, that schools that discipline students of color at higher rates than white students would not violate federal civil rights laws. You can read more here.
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Around Chalkbeat
Education Department limits civil rights investigations into racial disparities in schools
The U.S. Department of Education says racial gaps in data about student discipline, school admissions, and advanced classes can’t be the sole basis for civil rights violations.
Here’s how far an Indiana Choice Scholarship voucher gets you at Indianapolis private schools
Indiana’s Choice Scholarship program has grown considerably since 2011 but the vouchers often don’t cover all of private school tuition. Schools have various means to fill the gap.
Colorado officials knew ‘public Christian school’ was religious before it opened. They didn’t stop it.
Officials from the Colorado Department of Education and the Colorado Attorney General’s office knew Riverstone Academy would be religious before it opened. They gave it a public school code and provided state funding.
What We’re Reading
Report highlights EAPS’ post-COVID academic progress, Daily Press