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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

In our top stories today, the Detroit school board’s new majority, according to unofficial results, brings a mix of history, institutional knowledge, outspoken criticism, and fresh ideas.

We asked the new members about their priorities and how they plan to work with Superintendent Nikolai Vitti.

Also in the news, Michigan’s new governor, Jocelyn Benson, promises to transform education and guarantee that when students graduate from the public school system, they are college and career ready.

Read the full stories and more below. As always, drop a line to [email protected] if you want to reach us.

Local education coverage is disappearing. Chalkbeat helps families and educators understand what’s changing. We can’t do it without you.

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Local News

Detroit school board’s new elected members bring history, criticism, and fresh ideas

Detroit school board’s new elected members bring history, criticism, and fresh ideas

Unofficial results show Georgia Lemmons, Jameel Smith, LaMar Lemmons, Bessie Harris, and Aliya Moore as winners in the DPSCD board race. Here are their priorities.
Jocelyn Benson is Michigan’s next governor. Here’s what education will look like in her administration.

Jocelyn Benson is Michigan’s next governor. Here’s what education will look like in her administration.

As Michigan’s next governor, Jocelyn Benson wants to establish a constitutional right to a world-class education.

Around Chalkbeat

Democrats sweep in blue tsunami. What does it mean for education?

Democrats sweep in blue tsunami. What does it mean for education?

Democrats won control of Congress and key governor's races in the 2026 midterms. Here's what the results could mean for school vouchers, education funding, and Trump's policies.
Chicago voted for its first fully elected school board. What’s next?

Chicago voted for its first fully elected school board. What’s next?

The presumed winners come from diverse backgrounds and may lean toward fiscally conservative policies. But there are open questions about the alliances they might form.
Bob Behning, who helped start vouchers and grow charters in Indiana, toppled in election shocker

Bob Behning, who helped start vouchers and grow charters in Indiana, toppled in election shocker

Bob Behning, a robust supporter of school choice and K-12 accountability, was a pillar of conservative education policy in Indiana. His defeat could signal a shift for public schools.
Democrats take full control of Pennsylvania government. What does it mean for schools?

Democrats take full control of Pennsylvania government. What does it mean for schools?

With Democrats controlling the governor’s office and both chambers of the legislature for the first time in more than 30 years, public school advocates want major new investments in education.

What We’re Reading

Majority of Michigan school bonds pass in Nov. election. Look up your district, Bridge Michigan

Incumbents reelected to Southfield Board of Education, C&G Newspapers

School board members determined by voters across Genesee County, MLive

Meet the newly elected Grand Rapids Public School board members, Michigan Public

Here's who won school board races across the Lansing area, Lansing State Journal (Paywall)

Ann Arbor school board to welcome four new trustees, WEMU

Brown, Makled poised to win in University of Michigan regents race, The Detroit News (Paywall)

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