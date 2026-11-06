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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.
In our top stories today, the Detroit school board’s new majority, according to unofficial results, brings a mix of history, institutional knowledge, outspoken criticism, and fresh ideas.
We asked the new members about their priorities and how they plan to work with Superintendent Nikolai Vitti.
Also in the news, Michigan’s new governor, Jocelyn Benson, promises to transform education and guarantee that when students graduate from the public school system, they are college and career ready.
Read the full stories and more below. As always, drop a line to [email protected] if you want to reach us.
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Local News
Detroit school board’s new elected members bring history, criticism, and fresh ideas
Jocelyn Benson is Michigan’s next governor. Here’s what education will look like in her administration.
Around Chalkbeat
Democrats sweep in blue tsunami. What does it mean for education?
Chicago voted for its first fully elected school board. What’s next?
Bob Behning, who helped start vouchers and grow charters in Indiana, toppled in election shocker
Democrats take full control of Pennsylvania government. What does it mean for schools?
What We’re Reading
Incumbents reelected to Southfield Board of Education, C&G Newspapers
Meet the newly elected Grand Rapids Public School board members, Michigan Public
Here's who won school board races across the Lansing area, Lansing State Journal (Paywall)
Brown, Makled poised to win in University of Michigan regents race, The Detroit News (Paywall)
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