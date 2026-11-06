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Good morning, this is Hannah with Chalkbeat Detroit.

In our top stories today, the Detroit school board’s new majority, according to unofficial results, brings a mix of history, institutional knowledge, outspoken criticism, and fresh ideas.

We asked the new members about their priorities and how they plan to work with Superintendent Nikolai Vitti.

Also in the news, Michigan’s new governor, Jocelyn Benson, promises to transform education and guarantee that when students graduate from the public school system, they are college and career ready.