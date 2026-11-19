Good afternoon. Welcome to November’s edition of Beyond High School.
On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis unveiled a new data dashboard focused on young people’s career readiness, civic experiences, and personal well-being. It’s an initiative he pushed for during his time as chair of the National Governors Association.
The new scorecard shows the state scored a 21.14 out of 30 this year in the postsecondary and workforce category. When compared to data compiled from 2019, this is just a .17 increase. The category tracks whether 18- to 24-year-olds have graduated with work experience or credentials, enrolled in postsecondary learning programs or are unemployed.
Polis has leaned into recent U.S. News and World Report rankings that say Colorado is ranked No. 1 in education, including when he announced the state’s Let’s Get Ready tool. But Polis’ own data reveals more needs to be done to help Colorado’s young people connect to the workforce, career training, or college.
Polis said the tool will help state officials identify areas that need more focus. He will leave office in January, and his administration has said the tool is fully customizable for the next governor to tweak.
For each measure tracked by the tool, the Polis administration has assigned a point value. For example, if 40% of young people meet a goal, the measure earns 2 out of 5 points.
His tool tracks Colorado’s “Big Three” goals, or whether every high school student graduates with 12 college credits, an industry-recognized credential, or work based learning experience. Among students in the class of 2024, 69.4% graduated with this experience and the state scored a 10.4 out of 15.
It provides information on how many students get a postsecondary education, such as whether a Colorado high school graduate enrolls in college, enlists in the military, or has left college with a credential. In 2025, 57.5% did so after high school. The state scored a 2.875 out of 5.
The metrics also track whether 18- to 24-year-olds are not employed or in school. The tool notes data is limited, but 8% of the state’s young people in this age range fall into the category. The tool gives a score of 4.575 out of 5.
And it shows the number of Colorado’s young people who are in school, completed an apprenticeship, or are employed. About 56.5% of the state’s 22,258 high school graduates in 2019 left a Colorado college six-years later with a credential. Another 635 from that class completed an apprenticeship. And about 75% aged 20 to 24 were employed in 2025. The tool gives the state a score of 3.284 out of 5.
Tell me what you think. What does this tool tell you about Colorado’s young people? Thanks for reading. Reach me at [email protected].
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Stories From Chalkbeat
Older adults are enrolling at Colorado’s two-year colleges at a higher rate — College officials report that more older adults have enrolled this year as more become interested in healthcare jobs.
Democrats sweep University of Colorado Board of Regents 2026 election — The Democratic Party will keep its 5-4 majority control of the board.
Gov. Jared Polis releases his final budget, but education funding calculations could change — In this year’s elections, voters approved state revenue increases. Now lawmakers will need to figure out how much gets put into K-12 and higher education.
A new campus health building at Aims Community College seeks to address a gap in student needs — Just 16% of two-year institutions offer on-campus medical services.
Community College of Aurora president gets his steps in to raise money for students — Mordecai Brownlee walked 71 miles over three days to fundraise for students who need emergency aid.
What We’re Reading
Amy Parsons to be paid $1.1M in resignation settlement Fort Collins Coloradoan (Paywall)
Prosperity Denver Fund distributes record $17.5 million for college and career training Colorado Biz
Fewer students are traveling from abroad to study at US universities, report shows The Associated Press
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