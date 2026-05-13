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About one in five college students juggle parenting and school. But they’re often an unrecognized group on campuses. Metropolitan State University of Denver wanted to change that.
Ahead of the university’s commencement, the school held a graduation ceremony to honor parenting students. Read the story here.
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Local News
Metropolitan State University of Denver holds its first-ever graduation ceremony for parenting students
The MSU Denver graduation was organized by students who are parents and felt they should get more recognition for the challenges they face.
Around Chalkbeat
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What We’re Reading
Front Range Community College mother-child duo graduating together, Boulder Daily Camera (Paywall)
Dolores school board hears updates to new high school building and stormwater mitigation project, Cortez Journal
US colleges report 20% drop in foreign students over visa clampdown, Bloomberg News via The Denver Post
Thumbnail image courtesy of MSU Denver.